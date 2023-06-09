Home » Turkey, Erdogan appoints former Goldman banker Hafize Gaye Erkan new governor of the central bank
World

Turkey, Erdogan appoints former Goldman banker Hafize Gaye Erkan new governor of the central bank

by admin
Turkey, Erdogan appoints former Goldman banker Hafize Gaye Erkan new governor of the central bank

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new central bank governor to replace Sahap Kavcioglu.

The appointment follows those made in recent days with which Erdogan appointed Mehmet Simsek as the new minister of the Treasury and Finance.

Erkan, a former bank executive in the United States, is the first woman to head the Turkish monetary authority. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs and San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which went bankrupt in May, more than a year after Erkan stepped down as co-CEO.

Fifth governor in 4 years

Erkan is the fifth president of the Turkish central bank in just four years, after Erdogan all but wiped out the bank’s independence in recent years.
The 43-year-old replaces Sahap Kavcioglu, who led the interest rate cut strongly desired by Erdogan who caused a collapse of the Turkish lira in 2021 and drove inflation to a 24-year peak above 85% last year.

Find out more

Türkiye, Erdogan presents the members of the new government

solid resume

Born in 1982, Erkan was Chief Executive Officer of the US-based First Republic Bank and Managing Director of investment bank Goldman Sachs. Erkan was the first woman under the age of 40 to hold the position of president or CEO of one of the 100 largest banks in the United States, writes the Anadolu news agency.

See also  Japan requires all regions to adjust their medical systems to prepare for the sixth wave of epidemic-8world

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy