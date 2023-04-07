It begins under the sign of diplomatic tension the election campaign of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in view of political elections expected in May Türkiye. As if the yes of her at the entrance of the Finland in the Nato should somehow be rebalanced by a more grumpy posture on the international level. That’s what the Turkish president did yesterday when he complained to the US ambassador, Jeffrey Flakeafter the diplomat had met with the leader of the opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“This is not good, try to use your brain a little. You are an ambassador. Your contact here is the president,” Erdogan said. Angrily, Flake himself canceled his participation in the dinner organized by Erdoğan’s party for ambassadors to Turkey. Although the embassy had announced that the diplomat’s agenda was not compatible with the invitation, it is clear that the frictions between the two countries had an impact.

The reaction Usa did not wait long: beyond the official statement (“US ambassadors abroad meet regularly with members of the government and the media, various political parties, civil society and diplomatic colleagues as part of their diplomatic duties related understanding of developments in their mission countries. The same goes for Ambassador Flake in Turkey”), the disappointment of the White House which on the one hand is negotiating the sale of F-16 to Türkiye (on which the Capitol is split in half) and on the other tries to geopolitically manage the reflections of Erdogan’s status in connected areas, such as the Syriail black sea e the Ukraine.

On this point, there is the intention of Turkish officials to take a step back from the original plans to purchase the fighters, as admitted by the government’s security and foreign policy adviser, Cagri Erhanalso in order not to be criticized both by the opposition and by the citizens struggling with inflation and with the post-earthquake reconstruction: inconvenient to invest 20 billion dollars up in arms in this context. But the Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar he stated three weeks ago that “the F-16 is not the only option”, adding that “we expect common sense”.

In the shadow of the diatribe, therefore, there could also be the Asian competitionwho would like to sell the fighter sponsored by to Ankara Xi Jinpinghe J-10 Vigorous Dragon. In favor of the Chinese option is the variable Pakistanwhich bought the latest Turkish drones, with the possibility of participating in the fifth generation fighter project of the Turkish Air Force TF-X.

In between, the specific weight of Kilicdaroglu, the opponent chosen by the opposition to try to counter a power, that of Erdogan and his party, which has lasted for 20 years. The Party for Justice and Development (AKP) currently in government, although leading the polls, has shown in the last two years a declining trend: fault of Turkish lira crisisdepreciated sharply after Covid and above all after the unscrupulous moves of the Turkish Central Bank which, by decision of Erdogan, has seen the board of directors change several times in just 24 months.

