Turkey, Erdogan meets again in public after 3 days of electoral silence due to illness

I’m back Erdogan. Il Turkish presidentwhich is in full swing election campaign for any reconfirmation as President for the third timehas been reviewed in public a Istanbul after a few days he was forced to cancel all public engagements. The cause is a malaise that her entourage has said is related to aintestinal viral infection (after even the hypothesis of a heart attack was chased in the first hours). Smiling and wearing a red windbreaker, Erdogan appeared on stage at a aviation festival, where he threw flowers at the Turkish flag-waving audience. Beside him, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyevand the Libyan prime minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah. To the crowd, the leader, microphone in hand, spoke about the government’s efforts to help the people affected by the earthquake in February which killed over 50,000 people. The Turkish president has been absent from the election campaign for three days.

Erdogan – 69 years old – in the last four days he had shown himself only by videoconference. The presidential are scheduled on 14 maggio and for the first time the alternative – represented by Kemal Kilicdaroglunicknamed the Turkish “Gandhi” who brings together various and different pieces of the opposition – seems to have some chance of winning.

Erdogan felt ill during a television interview on Tuesday night with what “his” health minister himself called a “gastrointestinal infection“. Hence the cancellation of the rallies on Wednesday and Thursday, then the connection only by videoconference for theinauguration of a bridge. At the inauguration of a nuclear power plant – to which he always connected via video – he had been described by the media as “pale”. Yesterday, Friday, he spoke on the phone with the UN secretary general Anthony Guterres (the theme was the agreements on wheat in front of the war in Ukraine). Officials close to the president have tried to allay concerns about his health. Erdogan underwent intestinal surgery in 2011 and has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014.