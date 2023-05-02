Home » Turkey, Erdogan: “Oil found for 100,000 barrels a day”
Turkey, Erdogan: “Oil found for 100,000 barrels a day”

Turkey, Erdogan: "Oil found for 100,000 barrels a day"

ISTANBUL. “We have discovered oil reserves with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in Cudi and Gabar”, a mountainous location in southeastern Turkey in the province of Sirnak, near the borders with Syria and Iraq. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating that “Turkey will no longer depend on others for energy but will be an energy exporting country”.

It is the largest deposit in the history of Türkiye. Erdogan spoke at the inauguration of a solar plant in Konya province in central Anatolia, one of the five largest in the world,

