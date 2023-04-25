Turkey, Erdogan orders more mass arrests three weeks after the vote: over 100 “close to the PKK”, including lawyers and journalists in handcuffs

Three weeks to go presidential elections in Türkiye e Recep Tayyip Erdogan he wants to win them to complete his plan to control the country started with the constitutional reform of 2017. To do this, it needs to eliminate any form of competition and opposition. Thus, even today we have witnessed a new wave of arrests in the country: 110 people ended up in handcuffs as part of an “anti-terrorism” operation presented as a new coup on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (Pkk).

The operation, conducted in 21 provinces of the Anatolian state, including that of Diyarbakirwith a Kurdish majority, affected not only alleged militiamen but, according to the Diyarbakir Bar Association, also “twenty lawyerscinque journalistsThree theater actors it’s a politico” and could affect 150 people.

According to Turkish state television Trtpeople taken into custody are accused of having funded the PKK or to have collaborated with the armed Kurdish group which has been fighting with the Turkish army for 40 years, with Ankara which considers it a terrorist organization. Among those arrested, in addition to journalists and lawyers, there are also leaders of various companies ongas reported by Ms, a non-profit Turkish association that promotes freedom of expression. According to the organization, for 24 hours the lawyers will not have access to the files of the investigation that led to the arrest of their clients.

The reaction of the pro-Kurdish party was immediate Hdp, which has also been hit in recent years by waves of arrests that have practically eliminated its leaders. “As we approach the elections, the government is once again resorting to shutdown operations for fear of losing power,” the deputy wrote on Twitter Tayip Basic. A reaction also due to the fact that among those arrested there are also members of the central committee of the HDP.