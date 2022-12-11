Six years, marry. A terrifying case of child abuse comes from Turkey, denounced and told to the world by the victim: a 24-year-old woman who, as a child, was married to a 29-year-old man who since then began to sexually abuse her. The young woman, now divorced, denounced both her ex and her family.

They are all members of the “Ismailağa Brotherhood”, which does not allow girls to study and imposes numerous restrictions on women. In 2017, the fraternity’s TV channel blacked out images of women not wearing headscarves during a Ministry of Labor and Social Security public service announcement.

According to local news, the father of the girl – known only by the initials HKG – is Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, founder of a foundation linked to the brotherhood. The story was first told two years ago by journalists Timur Soykan and Murat Agirel, who spread evidence of the abuse of the child. But the journalists who denounced the case are now facing a smear campaign, with some people even calling for an investigation into the journalists to be launched.

HKG is now 24 years old. Two years ago she managed to escape from her family and move to another city, where she now lives in a dormitory and tries to complete her studies. On November 30, 2020, she decided to report her husband and her family, bringing to the police evidence of her abuse and photographs of her as a child bride. As well as a secretly made audio recording of her talking about her history with her husband, asking him why he and her parents abused her. But neither her parents nor her husband were arrested.

The parents defended themselves by stating that their daughter suffered from psychological problems and was lying. It took two years for the prosecutor’s office to complete an indictment. Meanwhile, the foundation, set up by the victim’s father, published a statement on its homepage that “the investigation into the child bride has nothing to do with the foundation’s work.” And he also removed any references to Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, the father.

In Turkey there are about thirty associations between religious communities and seven reviewed by Dokuz University professor Eylül Esergül Balcı. In 2018 he published research on how these religious communities have influenced the Turkish education system, with over 400 branches and 800 Islamic religious madrassas-schools spread across the country. On a local TV programme, Soykan said, “There are thousands of children being indoctrinated into these cults. Now we want justice. No other child has to have such an experience.”