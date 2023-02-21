Two weeks after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in the night between 5 and 6 February and which caused more than 46,000 deaths in the two countries, the Turkish authorities have decided to interrupt rescue operations almost everywhere.

Yunus Sezer, the head of Turkey’s natural disasters and emergencies agency, said on Sunday that relief operations had been completed everywhere except in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces, where survivors were still being searched amidst the rubble of 40 collapsed buildings due to the earthquake.

Neither the Turkish nor the Syrian authorities have so far provided an exact estimate of the number of people missing, so it is difficult to say how much more the death toll could grow in the next few hours. The situation is particularly complicated in Syria, where 5,800 dead have so far been confirmed, but where relief efforts are hampered by the civil war that has been going on in the country for twelve years, which has made it difficult for UN humanitarian convoys to arrive. Furthermore, the Syrian territory affected by the earthquake is divided in two between the regime of President Bashar al Assad and the rebels.

In the meantime, between Saturday and Sunday, all the rescuers who had been sent to Turkey to provide assistance in the days immediately following the earthquake returned to Italy. They are operators of the urban search and rescue (USAR) department of the fire brigade, who had collaborated in the rescue of the missing in Antioch, in southern Turkey. A field hospital will remain operational in the city, made available by the Piedmont Region, in which more than 70 people are working, including doctors, nurses and Civil Protection personnel.