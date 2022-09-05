Listen to the audio version of the article

The inflation rate in Turkey appears unstoppable. In August, the growth of consumer prices exceeded the threshold of 80% per annum, further accelerating compared to 79.6% in July. This is a new record since the summer of 1998, underlines the Radiocor agency. The heavy devaluation of the Turkish lira continues with President Recep Erdogan which effectively prevents the central bank from remedying the runaway inflation by raising rates as all autonomous central banks do in these conditions. In Turkey, however, the central bank lowered rates from 14 to 13 per cent in mid-August. The Turkish lira in one year lost almost 55% of its value in exchange with the US dollar.

Prices increased the most in the transport sector (116.87%), home furnishings (92.02%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (90.25%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (82.49%), hotels and restaurants (80.95%). The figure is in line with the constant growth in inflation recorded in the last year and represents the highest price increase since 1998 but at the same time maintains the trend towards stabilization of prices that had been observed in July compared to the previous month.

As of the end of 2021, there had been a widespread increase in prices in parallel with the devaluation of the Turkish lira, which last year lost half its value against the dollar, following regular cuts in its benchmark interest rate from part of the central bank in line with the economic vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In August, the bank cut rates again by 100 basis points, bringing them to 13%, after keeping them stable since December 2021.