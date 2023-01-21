Listen to the audio version of the article

The Turkish writer, sociologist and activist Pinar Selek was sentenced to life imprisonment: after six months of waiting, the Turkish Supreme Court annulled the fourth acquittal and issued an international arrest warrant with immediate effect. The militant has been accused by Istanbul of complicity with the Kurds of the PKK since 1998, when she was arrested and tortured in prison. A chain of false accusations that she has always rejected and which forced her into exile in 2009, when she moved to Germany, for two and a half years, before taking refuge in France where she lived in Strasbourg, then in Lyon and Nice . Places from which you have continued to speak out for the rights of minorities, women and against the criminalization of immigration.

The verdict

“The decision, notified to Pinar Selek’s lawyers on January 6, 2023, was taken by the Istanbul Criminal Court before the judges ruled in a first hearing, set for March 31, 2023. These measures, which are particularly serious in scope and consequences against Selek, are taken in a context of restriction of freedoms and increasing violence by the Turkish authorities against all minorities and political opponents, especially against the Kurds, both in Turkey and in other countries”, the publishing house Fandango Libri which by Pinar Selek published in 2020 The cheering ants and before The mask of truth (2015), The house on the Bosphorus (2018) e Away from home(2019). “After torture and imprisonment for her sociological research on Kurds, Turkish authorities turned Selek into a ‘terrorist’ by fabricating the necessary elements to prove against all evidence that she was the perpetrator of the Istanbul spice market explosion in 1998 ” accuses the publisher. From France, from where she risks being extradited despite her French citizenship, she declares that “this process has been going on for 25 years. Half of my life. It represents a system rooted in Turkey for much longer, and reflects the continuity of the authoritarian and repressive regime It is an unfair sentence, based on falsified documents, in continuity with the obscure mechanisms in view of the elections. Until today I have resisted and I have continued to work on my research topics, to reflect deeply, in a structured way, and to act and live like a festive ant. I’m not giving up”.

A long odyssey and global solidarity

On June 21, 2022, the Turkish state news agency announced that the Supreme Court had overturned the fourth acquittal of Pinar Selek, handed down on December 19, 2014 by the Istanbul Criminal Court. Previously, she Selek had appeared in three criminal cases that had declared her innocent, during the 25 years of political and judicial persecution. Great solidarity and support from the world of research, intellectuals and culture. Collectives in solidarity with the writer are asking – Fandango Libri reports – “all the parliamentarians and political leaders who have shown their support for Pinar Selek in recent months to act energetically with the government so that it provides all the security and protection which the French state owes to one of its compatriots. Pinar Selek’s French nationality is not enough to protect her.” The same voices renew their request to the “President of the French Republic for firm and unconditional support as well as an official protest to the Turkish authorities”. And then they advocate a demonstration in Istanbul on March 31 “to ask for truth and justice for Pinar Selek”.

Protagonist of the book “The Victorious”

Pinar Selek is one of the twenty protagonists interviewed by the writer in the book The victorious ones, published by Il Sole 24 Ore in 2020. The volume collects the interviews-portraits of strong, tenacious international women who, with their activity, constitute an example: among them also the Liberian Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee, the writer and Pulitzer Prize American Anne Applebaum, the economist and current director of the London School of Economics Nemat Shafik, the Spanish writer Almudena Grandes (who died in November 2021), the former Hungarian MEP and leader of the socialist women in Brussels Zita Gurmai. In that conversation Pinar Selek talks about his Armenian origins – the theme of the book The mask of truth – and of the importance of recognizing the genocide, of the values ​​in which he believes and in the name of which he carries on his battle.