Turkey, scuffle at the Black Sea summit: the Russian representative snatches the flag from the hands of the Ukrainian delegate. He punches him

Tensions on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, which includes both Russia and Ukraine, which was taking place in Turkey. The Russian representative snatched the flag of Ukraine from the hands of a member of the Ukrainian parliament who was flashing it over the back of another diplomat during an interview. After the Russian’s gesture, the Ukrainian delegate chased him, punching him and recovering the flag. The fight was later broken up.

