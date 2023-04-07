Handball players from Serbia achieved a convincing victory in the first match of the play-off for qualification to the World Championship.

Source: MNPRESS

Serbia has one foot on the World Cup! The women’s handball players played a great first match of the barrage for qualification to the World Championship and defeated Turkey on the road 33:24 (15:10).

Serbia was led to victory by Sanja Radosavljević who scored as many as eight goals, while Jelena Lavko scored four goals, against Turkey Iskit hit the net seven times, and Karačam and Čališkan four times each.

In a good part of the first half, the match was even, but then at the end of the first part of the game, the Serbian team succeeded with a series of four goals to build a five-goal difference at the break – 15:10. At the start of the second part of the game, the Turkish women returned to “minus three”, and then Serbia reached a nine-goal advantage, which they did not let go until the end of the game.

Now they are separated by the return match, which will be played at Banjica on Wednesday from 18:00, before qualifying for the World Championship in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.