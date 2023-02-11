Home World Turkey-Syria earthquake, latest news. German NGOs stop relief efforts due to clashes. Over 25,000 dead
Turkey-Syria earthquake, latest news. German NGOs stop relief efforts due to clashes. Over 25,000 dead

Turkey-Syria earthquake, latest news. German NGOs stop relief efforts due to clashes. Over 25,000 dead

The dramatic death toll from last Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria is still rising, now reaching over 25 thousand dead, according to data provided by the authorities

  • The dead in Turkey rise to 22,327, more than 80 thousand wounded

    The number of confirmed deaths in Turkey due to the earthquake that hit the southern regions has risen to 22,327. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that 80,278 people were injured.

  • 2 Gdf planes departing with personnel and medical materials

    The Italian support continues, coordinated by the Civil Protection Department within the European Mechanism, to the population affected by the earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria on 6 February. Two ATR72 aircraft made available by the Guardia di Finanza will depart from the Pratica di Mare airport for Pisa this afternoon. The aircraft, which will land in Incirlik, will carry a team of about 70 people made up of firefighters, finance police and units of the Civil Protection Department who will guarantee the turnover of personnel who have been working in the places affected by the earthquake since 6 February . Furthermore, today an Italian Air Force P180 aircraft took off from Pratica di Mare with a team of 5 experts on board, including Carabinieri, State Police and MAECI, specialized in identifying victims.

    Turkey, more than 25 thousand victims of the earthquake

  • Two German NGOs suspend relief efforts

    Two German aid organizations have suspended relief operations in earthquake-stricken Turkey, citing security concerns and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.
    International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and the German Federal Agency for Technical Rescue (THW) said they will resume their work as soon as the Turkish civil protection agency AFAD classifies the situation as safe.

