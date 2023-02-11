18:09

2 Gdf planes departing with personnel and medical materials

The Italian support continues, coordinated by the Civil Protection Department within the European Mechanism, to the population affected by the earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria on 6 February. Two ATR72 aircraft made available by the Guardia di Finanza will depart from the Pratica di Mare airport for Pisa this afternoon. The aircraft, which will land in Incirlik, will carry a team of about 70 people made up of firefighters, finance police and units of the Civil Protection Department who will guarantee the turnover of personnel who have been working in the places affected by the earthquake since 6 February . Furthermore, today an Italian Air Force P180 aircraft took off from Pratica di Mare with a team of 5 experts on board, including Carabinieri, State Police and MAECI, specialized in identifying victims.