A complaint which, if confirmed, would cast a very black shadow over the relief system of Ankara. It was the firefighters who put it in black and white Valladolidwho were part of the Spanish team of rescuers who arrived in Turkey after the earthquake which, to date, has claimed more than 41,000 lives. Back in their city of origin, the Spaniards have announced that in Turkey the buildings are demolished even before the recovery of the survivors is completed. “The moment we set foot in the Adiyaman (one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake) the idea we came with has been dismantled” said one of them, emphasizing the frustration for seeing entire buildings demolished in which there could have been hundreds of people, especially one where there were known to be 180 inhabitants and only 10 were saved. There testimony in question was reported by the agency Efe.

Erdogan: “Search until the last survivor is extracted” – A complaint which, among other things, blatantly denies the words of Erdogan. The Turkish president today assured that the “rescue and search” operations will continue “until the last survivor is extracted from the collapsed buildings”. Not only. The president also explained that they are “250 thousand civil servants engaged in rescue operations. Operations which, he continued, were “significantly hampered” by “weather conditions” as well as by difficulties with “water supply”. Erdogan later provided updated numbers of the situation, underlining that over 8,000 people were pulled alive from the rubble and that over 81,000 people injured in the earthquake have been discharged from hospitals. In the meantime continue i rescues miraculous. Today, for example, there is the news that a 45-year-old man was pulled alive from the rubble of his home 207 hours after the earthquake that destroyed AdÕyaman, in southeastern Anatolia. For the rest, the number of victims continues to be updated, which only in Turkey – according to what was communicated by Erdogan – reached 35,418.

“Only 5% of affected areas searched in Syria” – The situation is much more nebulous Syria, where according to the NGOs present in the country only 5 percent of the affected areas have been searched. Also for this reason it shouldn’t surprise anyone too much unthinkable decision just two weeks ago: today the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad he gave the go-ahead for UN humanitarian aid to arrive through Turkey, without going through the central government in Damascus. A political, diplomatic and humanitarian development after 12 years of armed conflict in the country and 9 from the implementation of a international mechanism to provide aid to the Syrian populations who are in the north-western regions in the hands of anti-government rebels. Precisely the areas most affected by the earthquake, with at least 200,000 displaced according to the UN, where until now aid could arrive via a single crossing from Turkey. Now, with the grant of Damascus and without asking permission from the UN Security Council, aid will also be able to pass through two others you pass, always open on the Turkish side. The first eleven trucks of the World Organization for Migration entered today from the Bab as Salama passage, closed for UN aid for three years (Oim) laden with blankets, mattresses, tents. A few hours earlier, a delegation from the World Food Program entered the other crossing point, Bab al Hawa, the only one usable up to yesterday (Pam).

Assad gives green light to aid from Turkey – For the displaced Syrians, who have lived only on international aid for more than a decade, the opening of other crossings is a hope of life. International observers have said that they are second-class earthquakes, since, due to the tense situation between the rebels and the government, relief has arrived late and with a dropper. And of all the rescues that have been known about in recent days as in the last few hours, few concern Syrian territory. Now, according to analysts, the political openness of Assad, supported by Russia e Iran and disliked by a large part of the Western community, it not only facilitates relief operations for displaced persons but can help bring the Turkish government closer to the Syrian one. For a long time divided by the military trenches that have been created in recent years, they are now united by the interest of containing the disastrous effects of the earthquake. Damascus and Ankara after all, they have resumed technical contacts for several months, with the mediation of Moscow. Before the earthquake, the green light was expected for a first telephone conversation between Assad and Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan. Today, another timid sign of normalization of relations between the two Middle Eastern players: at the airport of Aleppoin an area controlled by the government Syrian, a Saudi plane landed for the first time in 12 years (Riad is Tehran’s rival) with humanitarian aid intended for the victims of the earthquake.