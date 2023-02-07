The chasms in the street and the swallowed cars. The images circulating on social media shot in the Antioch area, in Turkey, are impressive and show all the violence of the earthquake that hit the country on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The epicenter of the series of tremors is located near the city of Gaziantep. Millions of people have also warned it in Syria, Lebanon, Israel. The death toll continues to rise and would currently be over 2,300.