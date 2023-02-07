Home World Turkey, the earthquake opens chasms in the street: cars swallowed up – Corriere TV
World

Turkey, the earthquake opens chasms in the street: cars swallowed up – Corriere TV

by admin
Turkey, the earthquake opens chasms in the street: cars swallowed up – Corriere TV

The chasms in the street and the swallowed cars. The images circulating on social media shot in the Antioch area, in Turkey, are impressive and show all the violence of the earthquake that hit the country on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The epicenter of the series of tremors is located near the city of Gaziantep. Millions of people have also warned it in Syria, Lebanon, Israel. The death toll continues to rise and would currently be over 2,300.

February 6, 2023 – Updated February 6, 2023, 7:31 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Tide in Mid-Autumn Festival | These Mid-Autumn Festival special programs on the cover news of the holidays are approaching, have you "one key and three consecutive"? _Special Feature

You may also like

Messi has revealed why he is not talking...

Happy New Year 2023

Christian Atsu captured after the earthquake | Sport

How to create the Dragan effect in photography.

A Conversation with Projekt Seahorse a.k.a. Aaron Moun10

El Kanka, review of his album Things of...

UK healthcare workers stage biggest strike in history

1 minute on the internet – Mondolinguo

MONDOCANE: Putin did it

Internet Italy 2022: Fastweb the fastest overall, iliad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy