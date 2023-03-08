Listen to the audio version of the article

Turkey’s six opposition parties, gathered in the Nation Alliance, have reached an agreement on the candidate who will challenge Tayyip Erdogan in the May 14 vote: Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, leader of the centre-left Republican People’s Party. Kilicdaroglu, known as Gandhi Kemal or Gandhi of Turkey due to his resemblance to the Indian Mahatma, will try to overtake the polls, riding Erdogan’s moment of fragility amid the economic crisis and uncertain management of the earthquake that devastated the country in February. The Alliance’s agenda gives priority to a return to parliamentary democracy, a review of Erdogan’s economic policies and a change of course on the foreign policy impressed by the “Sultan” in his years of increasingly authoritarian government.

Strengths and weaknesses of the «Gandhi of Turkey»

Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant, is known for a style and a dialectic that are completely opposite to those of Erdogan, with a calm approach that distances itself from the more heated tones of the incumbent president. His promise is to “bring the country to days of prosperity, peace and joy”, reversing the scenario bequeathed by Erdogan’s years. The opposition program focuses on the return to a parliamentary system, after the presidential turn desired by Erdogan in 2018, as well as interventions to appease inflation, bring the lira back to the surface (down 80% of its value in five years) and protect the separation of powers, starting with the defense of a judicial system that has come under pressure from the government.

Within the coalition, some are skeptical of his charisma and ability to face a tough opponent like Erdogan, even in the midst of one of the most delicate phases of his 20 years of power in Ankara. Kilicdaroglu has already responded to his critics by leading attacks on the government over earthquake management, accusing the executive of endorsing inadequate building standards and corruption in the sector. On the strategic front, he has shown himself sensitive to tactics by courting minority groups and forging agreements with more conservative forces. A transversality that could be useful for the reckoning of the polls, after two decades of Erdogan’s power.