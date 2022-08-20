Sixteen dead and at least twenty-nine injured, of which eight in serious condition. This is the provisional toll of what happened in the district of Derik, in the south-eastern Turkish province of Mardin, where a truck hit a group of pedestrians. According to what was reported on Twitter by the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, the accident was caused by the breaking of the brakes of the vehicle. The shocking images of what happened are circulating on social media: in the videos you can see the big green truck losing control and suddenly swooping into the crowd, amidst the screams of witnesses.

A large number of emergency vehicles, firefighters, gendarmerie and health teams went to the scene of the accident, while the wounded were treated in the city’s hospitals. The vehicles involved in the accident were removed from the road with the help of tow trucks and cranes.

This is the second serious accident of the day, after another that involved a bus and an ambulance in the province of Gaziantep and that. according to local media, it caused another 16 deaths.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca expressed his sorrow for the incident in a post on social media: “We were shocked by the news of a second car accident. Sixteen people lost their lives and 29 people were injured, 8 of them seriously, in the accident that occurred following the burst of the brake of the truck that crashed into the crowd in Derik – reads the post -. May God have mercy on those who lost their lives in the accident: I convey my condolences to their relatives and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. All means have been mobilized for the care of the wounded. Our wish is not to experience new pain due to road accidents in Gaziantep and Mardin. As a nation we are crushed ».