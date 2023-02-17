They spent 261 ore under the rubble, then a sound alerted i rescuers who have been digging. So they were saved two men of 26 and 34 years who have spent almost 11 days buried under a building that collapsed due to the earthquake in the Turkish city of Hatay.

The rescue teamsprotagonists in these days of various “miraculous” rescues more than a week after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that devastated the Turkeythey were working around the collapsed building when they heard that feeble call and they started digging in the direction of the sound heard.

Mehmet Ali Sakirogluone of the two men rescued, had brought the son in hospital the day before the earthquake, he reports Anadolu. Meanwhile, as announced by the Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdagthere are more than fifty children building contractors that they have been arrested by negligence or construction defects of buildings which, crumbling due to the earthquake, have increased the number of victims.