Home World Turkey, two men extracted alive after 261 hours under the rubble of the earthquake in Hatay
World

Turkey, two men extracted alive after 261 hours under the rubble of the earthquake in Hatay

by admin
Turkey, two men extracted alive after 261 hours under the rubble of the earthquake in Hatay

They spent 261 ore under the rubble, then a sound alerted i rescuers who have been digging. So they were saved two men of 26 and 34 years who have spent almost 11 days buried under a building that collapsed due to the earthquake in the Turkish city of Hatay.

The rescue teamsprotagonists in these days of various “miraculous” rescues more than a week after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that devastated the Turkeythey were working around the collapsed building when they heard that feeble call and they started digging in the direction of the sound heard.

Mehmet Ali Sakirogluone of the two men rescued, had brought the son in hospital the day before the earthquake, he reports Anadolu. Meanwhile, as announced by the Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdagthere are more than fifty children building contractors that they have been arrested by negligence or construction defects of buildings which, crumbling due to the earthquake, have increased the number of victims.

Previous Article

Earthquake in Turkey, mega cracks in a road near the epicenter: aerial images

See also  Who is more weird in the competition of making rice dumplings between Russian and Korean players? _Xinhua Newspaper Network

You may also like

PosteMobile: all the offers between new and existing...

The latest battle situation: 140,000 Russian troops died...

In various Iranian cities there have been new...

Russia fires missiles at Ukraine and predicts to...

EU stock exchanges expected in the red, watch...

The Combat Demo of Like a Dragon: Ishin!...

Criticism of the film “They speak”, directed by...

Ukraine latest news. Russian raids on Bakhmut. EU...

The youngest Alzheimer’s patient in the world is...

Earthquake in Turkey, new roundups by Erdogan: bloggers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy