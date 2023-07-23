Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation on July 21 to discuss the extension of the export agreement for agricultural products from Black Sea ports. The Turkish Presidential Palace Press Bureau announced the call, highlighting Turkey’s commitment to working towards ensuring peace.

The Black Sea region has long been a site of competition between Russia and the West. With the intensification of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the control of the Black Sea has become a crucial issue. The Black Sea is a significant strategic passage, and Turkey, with its control over the Dardanelles and the Bosporus, holds considerable influence over the region. The Montreux Convention grants Turkey the authority to restrict military traffic in the strait during times of war, a power it exercised last year during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia, on the other hand, has prioritized the Black Sea as a core element of its security strategy and has built military capabilities in the region. After the conflict with Ukraine, naval vessels from NATO countries were unable to enter the Black Sea, and the Ukrainian navy’s warships were reportedly destroyed. With its Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Russia holds absolute control over strategic routes in the Black Sea, including surface ships, submarines, and aviation capabilities.

The recent expiration of the Black Sea Port Agricultural Products Export Agreement has raised concerns about the future prospects of the region’s grain transportation channel. Russia, in response, has issued warnings to ships sailing to Ukrainian ports, treating them as potential military cargo transporters. The Russian military has strengthened its control over the Black Sea strategic passage by intercepting and inspecting ships bound for Ukrainian ports.

In terms of Ukraine’s influence in the region, the port of Odessa plays a crucial role. It is the primary port for grain exports under the Sinotrans agreement, and it also serves as a key starting point for the Ukrainian army’s control over the Black Sea. The Russian military has targeted Odessa with several airstrikes, leading to speculations about the sensitive materials and military potential stored there. Ukraine and the West have deployed military-related facilities and equipment in important Black Sea ports such as Odessa, making it a target for Russian airstrikes.

According to Russian military experts, the strikes on Odessa’s port infrastructure aim to destroy the Ukrainian army’s combat capability and prevent foreign intelligence agencies, such as the British, from operating in the area. The Russian army also targeted the ports of Ochakov and Nikolayev, which have military infrastructure. The recent strikes mark a high-intensity attack on various military infrastructure in Odessa.

The phone conversation between Erdogan and Zelensky signifies the importance of cooperation and dialogue among regional actors regarding the Black Sea region’s stability and security. As the future of the Black Sea grain transportation channel remains uncertain, it is crucial for all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution and ensure the free movement of goods and ships in the region.

