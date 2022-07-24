Securities Times e Company News, on July 23, local time, Turkish Defense Minister Akar said in an interview with the media that the preparations for the joint coordination center established in Istanbul to solve the Ukrainian grain export problem had ended yesterday. Representatives of the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine have already started work at the Joint Coordination Centre, together with the Turkish representative. On July 22, the signing ceremony of the “Ukrainian Food Security Transport Initiative” was held in Istanbul, Turkey. (CCTV News)