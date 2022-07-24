Home > News > e company
Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export stakeholders have started work in the joint coordination center
2022-07-24 07:37
Source: CCTV News
CCTV News
2022-07-24 07:37
Securities Times e Company News, on July 23, local time, Turkish Defense Minister Akar said in an interview with the media that the preparations for the joint coordination center established in Istanbul to solve the Ukrainian grain export problem had ended yesterday. Representatives of the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine have already started work at the Joint Coordination Centre, together with the Turkish representative. On July 22, the signing ceremony of the “Ukrainian Food Security Transport Initiative” was held in Istanbul, Turkey. (CCTV News)
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4756555
Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export stakeholders have started work in the joint coordination center
6885
e company
1467
2022-07-24