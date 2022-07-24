Home World Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export parties have started work in the joint coordination center – yqqlm
World

Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export parties have started work in the joint coordination center – yqqlm

by admin
Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export parties have started work in the joint coordination center – yqqlm
</p> <p> Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export parties have started work in the joint coordination center – yqqlm<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > e company

Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export stakeholders have started work in the joint coordination center

2022-07-24 07:37

Source: CCTV News

CCTV News

2022-07-24 07:37

Securities Times e Company News, on July 23, local time, Turkish Defense Minister Akar said in an interview with the media that the preparations for the joint coordination center established in Istanbul to solve the Ukrainian grain export problem had ended yesterday. Representatives of the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine have already started work at the Joint Coordination Centre, together with the Turkish representative. On July 22, the signing ceremony of the “Ukrainian Food Security Transport Initiative” was held in Istanbul, Turkey. (CCTV News)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4756555

    Turkish Defense Minister: Ukrainian grain export stakeholders have started work in the joint coordination center

    6885

    e company

    news

    1467

    2022-07-24

    See also  The world's ice and snow athletes look forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics to meet the ice and snow, come together! To the future together! _Focus_News Channel_Yunnan Net

    You may also like

    Pope Francis landed in Canada, the pontiff made...

    California on fire, Yosemite park also threatened

    The “New York Times” against Giorgia Meloni is...

    Tunisia votes the Constitution that cancels the Spring

    Ivan and Vlada, married in Ukraine at war....

    Two 75-mile lines of skyscrapers: Saudi Arabia’s project...

    The Harry Potter auction is a fiasco: and...

    Authoritative release of joint prevention and control mechanism...

    Philippines: ambush in a Manila university, three dead...

    World Health Organization declares monkeypox outbreak a global...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy