Title: Turkish Expert Asserts “De-Dollarization” as Inevitable, foreshadowing a New Multi-Currency Economic Order

Subtitle: The dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade is facing resistance, prompting the emergence of a more equitable world order

Date:

By

In an article published in China Daily on July 5, Adnan Akfrat, chairman of the Turkey-China Business Promotion and Friendship Association, stated that the nearly eight-decade-long reign of the U.S. dollar in global trade is encountering a wave of resistance. Akfrat argues that the erosion of dollar hegemony is paving the way for the establishment of a more equitable and multi-currency economic order.

The article highlights how the initial dominance of the U.S. dollar, established through the Bretton Woods system in 1944, is gradually crumbling. However, this does not indicate that another currency will replace the dollar’s status in global trade. Instead, the global economy is undergoing a transformation that is shaping a new multi-currency economic order, gradually replacing the long-held dominance of the U.S. dollar.

The process of “de-dollarization” is hinged on three crucial factors: diversifying trade with other currencies, utilizing the currencies of developing countries in trade transactions instead of the U.S. dollar or euro, and finding alternatives to the dollar for settlement purposes.

The expansion of trade denominated in local currencies is seen as a vital step in breaking away from the dollar’s dominance. Numerous countries are already engaging in trade using their own currencies rather than the U.S. dollar. Notable recent developments include Iran and Indonesia’s announcement to trade in their domestic currencies.

Presently, 60 countries employ their local currencies for trade transactions, and even India, despite its close ties with the United States, has signed agreements with 19 countries to facilitate settlements in local currencies. India, the world‘s fifth-largest economy, aims to internationalize the rupee, reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar for global trade.

China‘s trade relations with Russia also contribute to the weakening of the dollar’s international currency status. The bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to surpass $200 billion by year-end, with Russia already using the Chinese yuan for settlement. The Russian Prime Minister has noted a steady increase in using local currency for trade settlements, marking a blow to the international status of the U.S. dollar.

These trends are not limited to China and Russia. Brazil, as a member of the BRICS countries, is also experiencing a similar situation. China and Brazil agreed to use their currencies in trade transactions earlier this year, and China‘s trade volume with Pakistan is projected to reach $150 billion in 2022.

Argentina, as the second-largest economy in South America, recently announced that it would use the Chinese yuan to settle imports from China. Additionally, Bolivia’s President expressed openness to using the yuan for international trade.

Furthermore, Turkey has reached an agreement with Russia to settle a portion of its natural gas imports using the Russian ruble. Turkey is also exploring a similar deal with Iran to facilitate trade in their own currencies.

Set to take place in September, the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will see the member states adopt a roadmap for expanding the share of local currency settlements.

The article emphasizes that another factor contributing to the decline of the U.S. dollar’s dominance is the widespread use of other currencies, such as the Chinese renminbi, Indian rupee, and Russian ruble. Countries tend to favor currencies that align with their own interests for settlements. For instance, Bangladesh and Russia have agreed to use the renminbi for payments on Russian imports, while India offers to use the rupee for trade with countries lacking sufficient dollar reserves.

Even Saudi Arabia, traditionally reliant on the U.S. dollar for oil exports, has been discussing accepting yuan payments, echoing other Gulf states that are contemplating a similar move. Previously, oil settlements solely relied on the U.S. dollar, but the use of the renminbi and other currencies is steadily rising. Ghana’s Vice President also mentioned formulating a new policy to use gold instead of U.S. dollar reserves for purchasing petroleum products.

The article further cites a decline in the dollar’s share in foreign exchange reserves, which has dropped from 73% in 2001 to 58% in 2023, according to Bloomberg. As momentum grows for a new international currency to replace the dollar, BRICS leaders’ 15th summit in August may pave the way for the creation of a new form of currency to facilitate trade among member nations. Latin American countries have already agreed to adopt the sur as a new currency for trade, with Brazil and Argentina planning its use for bilateral settlements, reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Lastly, the article alludes to the potential impact of digital currencies on the U.S. dollar’s status, with China spearheading developments in this field.

The United States‘ unilateral actions and use of its financial strength as a weapon have escalated the dollar’s crisis in the international market. Notably, the raising of interest rates eight times from March 2021 to February 2022 has led to high exchange rates worldwide. Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s GPS, admitted that the U.S. bears responsibility for the “de-dollarization” of global trade.

In conclusion, it is becoming increasingly evident that “de-dollarization” is a foregone conclusion, signaling the emergence of a new multi-currency economic order. The resistance to dollar dominance through expanding domestic currency settlement and the adoption of alternative currencies highlights a broader shift towards a more equitable world order. As countries diversify their trade relationships and explore digital currencies, the U.S. dollar’s prominence in global trade appears poised for a significant transformation.