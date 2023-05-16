Turkish general election: Erdogan gets the most votes in the first round and will enter the second round-Shangbao Indonesia

Erdogan had the highest percentage of votes, about 49.42%. The opposition camp “National Alliance” candidate Kelecidaroglu ranked second with about 44.95%.

[China News Agency]Ankara news: Turkish media announced on the 15th local time the preliminary results of the first round of voting in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections, showing that the current President Erdogan has the highest vote rate. The second round of voting in the presidential election will be held on the 28th of this month.

Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections began on the 14th local time. According to the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, according to the statistics of 99.38% of the votes, Erdogan had the highest vote rate, about 49.42%. The opposition camp “National Alliance” candidate Kelecidaroglu ranked second with about 44.95%. Another candidate, Sinan Oan, received less votes.

In the parliamentary elections, the “People’s Alliance” formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party and four other political parties won 321 of the 600 seats in the parliament, and the “National Alliance” won 213 seats.

According to regulations, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election, the top two candidates will participate in the second round on the 28th of this month.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, Erdogan said on the evening of the 14th that the turnout rate in this general election was a historical high, and his votes were “far ahead”, with more than 2 million votes more than his competitors.

According to the Associated Press, Klutchdar Oglu said he was confident of winning the second round of voting.

According to Reuters analysis, domestic economic issues, foreign relations, earthquake disaster response, etc. will become the key factors affecting the Turkish general election.