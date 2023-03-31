Turkey’s parliament approved a bill allowing Finland to join NATO, clearing the last major hurdle for Finland’s accession in the context of the war in Ukraine.

The 276 members of parliament who attended the meeting on the 30th voted in favor of Finland’s accession, days after the Hungarian parliament also approved Finland’s NATO membership.

The Turkish parliament was the last of the 30 NATO members to ratify Finland’s membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month that Finland had Turkey’s backing after it took concrete steps to crack down on groups Turkey deems “terrorists” and liberalized defense exports.

After the vote, Finnish President Niinisto thanked NATO’s 30 member states for their support for Finland’s entry into the alliance.

“I would like to thank each of them for their trust and support. Finland will be a strong and capable ally and committed to keeping the alliance safe,” Niinisto said in a statement on Twitter.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the move.

Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter, “I welcome the vote … to complete the approval of Finland’s application for membership. This will make the entire NATO family stronger and safer.”

Finland and Sweden applied last year to join NATO, the transatlantic military alliance, in response to Russia’s military operations against Ukraine starting on February 24, 2022. The application also ended decades of military non-alignment between Finland and Sweden.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s application to join NATO has been pending, with Turkey and Hungary expressing support for the alliance’s expansion, but the application has yet to be approved.

The Turkish government has accused Sweden of being too tolerant of what it considers a Kurdish group “terrorists” and those linked to a failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Turkey has also expressed anger over a series of demonstrations in Sweden, including protests in which militants burned copies of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden.

The Hungarian government, on the other hand, claims that some Swedish politicians made mocking remarks about the state of democracy in Hungary and played an active role in securing the freezing of billions in EU funds for alleged violations of the rule of law and democracy .

Turkish officials said on Monday that, unlike Sweden, Finland had fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year in which the Nordic countries pledged to address Turkey’s security concerns.

“As a member of NATO, we naturally have some expectations and demands on the security of our country,” Akif Kagatai Kilic, a lawmaker from Turkey’s ruling party led by Erdogan, told parliament ahead of the vote.

“I would like to highlight the specific measures taken by Finland and their implementation, which underpin and shape the decisions we take here.”

“I know there are a lot of people watching us in Finland,” Kilic added. “We can say to them: ‘Welcome to NATO.'”

Some opposition parties have criticized the Turkish government’s stance on the two Nordic countries.

“Unfortunately, Erdogan’s ruling party has turned the veto of Finland’s and Sweden’s right to join NATO into a tool of blackmail and threats. Disagree.”

“We found the negotiation process to pressure the extradition of Kurdish dissident authors, politicians and journalists … ugly, wrong and illegal.”