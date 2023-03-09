Home World Turkish police arrested dozens of people who were participating in the march organized in Istanbul for International Women’s Day
Thousands of women demonstrated in Istanbul on Wednesday for International Women’s Day, thus demanding more rights and the country’s return to the Istanbul Convention (which deals with the fight against violence against women), after the withdrawal decided by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2021. The participants in the procession defied the ban imposed for the second consecutive year by the city government: initially the Turkish police had allowed the procession to take place, albeit preventing it from passing through the centre, but then intervened with tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

In the evening, after the end of the demonstration, various people were arrested, although at the moment it is not clear how many: a journalist from Associated Press spoke of at least 30.

Wednesday’s demonstration was partly about protests over the massive earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria in early February. The Istanbul authorities had banned the demonstration in the city center arguing that it could “provoke” certain sections of society and be exploited by terrorist groups to threaten national security. As in the case of the Pride parade, the official reasons for the bans are public order: however, they are believed to be signs of the growing repression favored by the Islamist and conservative government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

