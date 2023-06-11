Turkish President meets UAE President to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation – Xinhua English.news.cn

Turkish President meets UAE President to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

CCTV news client reported that on June 10 local time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with visiting UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Istanbul. The leaders of the two countries reviewed the development of bilateral relations and explored opportunities for further cooperation.

Mehmet congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president. Erdogan said Turkey attaches particular importance to its relations with the UAE, an important economic partner that supports development, stability and peace.

The leaders of the two countries expressed their appreciation for recent progress in bilateral relations and discussed the tangible benefits of the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries. The two sides also explored opportunities for further cooperation in key areas such as economy, advanced technology, renewable energy, transportation and logistics.

In addition, the two sides also discussed the regional and international situation and reiterated the importance of promoting regional stability and cooperation and supporting sustainable development.

In March this year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Turkey and the UAE signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in Istanbul, aiming to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation, promote sustainable economic growth, benefit the two countries and their peoples, and promote regional development .