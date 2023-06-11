Home » Turkish President meets UAE President to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Turkish President meets UAE President to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Turkish President meets UAE President to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-11 07:56

CCTV news client reported that on June 10 local time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with visiting UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Istanbul. The leaders of the two countries reviewed the development of bilateral relations and explored opportunities for further cooperation.

Mehmet congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president. Erdogan said Turkey attaches particular importance to its relations with the UAE, an important economic partner that supports development, stability and peace.

The leaders of the two countries expressed their appreciation for recent progress in bilateral relations and discussed the tangible benefits of the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries. The two sides also explored opportunities for further cooperation in key areas such as economy, advanced technology, renewable energy, transportation and logistics.

In addition, the two sides also discussed the regional and international situation and reiterated the importance of promoting regional stability and cooperation and supporting sustainable development.

In March this year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Turkey and the UAE signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in Istanbul, aiming to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation, promote sustainable economic growth, benefit the two countries and their peoples, and promote regional development .

See also  Mali: four blue helmets killed in jihadist attack

You may also like

Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had...

He breaks his ankle in Sicily, the 25-year-old...

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for...

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day /...

The so-called “standard” virtual reality geometry?Doubts about the...

PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime...

Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative...

Why the Palestine solidarity movement must reject the...

Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy