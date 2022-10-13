According to Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency on October 13, local time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral talks in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Erdogan and Putin held the meeting on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on the 13th.

Earlier, Turkish state media reported that Erdogan was expected to discuss with Putin the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Black Sea food corridor, the proposal to “establish a gas hub in Turkey” and the situation in Syria.