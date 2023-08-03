Turkish President Urges Russian President Putin to Prevent Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Turkish President Erdogan Calls on Russian President Putin to Avoid Escalating Tensions in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ankara, Turkey – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to let tensions escalate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking on August 2, Erdogan expressed his concerns after Russia attacked critical facilities used for transporting agricultural products from Ukraine.

In a statement released by the Turkish presidency’s office, Erdogan emphasized the importance of the agricultural agreement, referring to it as a “bridge to peace.” He highlighted the detrimental consequences of actions that would heighten the tensions in the war between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that it is not in everyone’s interest, especially for poorer nations.

The Black Sea agricultural products agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year, had allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products that were previously blocked due to the conflict. However, last month, Russia withdrew from the agreement, causing it to be terminated.

During the conversation, Erdogan also pointed out that the implementation of the agreement had resulted in a 23% decrease in the price of agricultural products. However, in the past two weeks following the agreement’s termination, prices have risen by 15%. Erdogan pledged to intensify diplomatic efforts to restore the deal.

It is worth noting that President Erdogan played a crucial role in brokering the now-collapsed Black Sea grain deal and has positioned himself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. By speaking out against further escalation, Erdogan aims to ensure stability and peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported that Russia attacked port infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian state of Odesa on August 2. The attack specifically targeted facilities used for exporting agricultural products following the termination of the agreement. Ukrainian prosecutors have stated that a produce elevator, as well as several produce and warehouses, were damaged or destroyed in the assault.

As tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, the international community continues to monitor the situation with growing concern. The involvement of President Erdogan further highlights the significance and gravity of the conflict and the need for a peaceful resolution.

