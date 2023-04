The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he returned to public almost four days after the illness that forced him to interrupt the electoral campaign. The Turkish president has obtained the green light from the doctors to resume the electoral campaign in view of the crucial elections of 14 May and arrived at the festival dedicated to technology, Teknofest, aboard the newly manufactured Turkish car Togg, driven by the president of Azerbaijan and great friend and ally Ilham Aliyev.

Erdogan emerges from days-long of home rest with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev and Libya’s Dbeibeh at Teknofest, an event which largely promotes Turkish aerial capabilities pic.twitter.com/2aMwsSmr4o —