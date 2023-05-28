Türkiye, Erdogan won the ballot with 52%. “The people still trusted me”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the presidential elections in Turkey, with 52.1% of the votes, against his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu who obtained 47.9% of the votes. This is stated by the data of the Turkish state TV Trt, not yet officially confirmed by the Turkish electoral council Ysk, with over 98% of ballots scrutinized. In this way, the Turkish leader secures power for another 5 years, until 2028, after having won all the direct elections for the renewal of the presidency in Turkey.

Erdogan has been in power since March 2003, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president of the republic.

In the first round which took place two weeks ago Erdogan obtained 49.5% of the votes against 44.9% of his opponent.

Voter turnout drops to 84% in the second round but remains very high. This is what emerges from the data of the Turkish electoral commission. According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, voter turnout was over 88% in the first round, but this round there was a slight drop to 84.2%, which is still remarkably high.

“Our nation has entrusted us with the responsibility of governing the country for the next five years,” said Erdogan speaking in front of his residence in Istanbul.