World

Türkiye, here’s what changes after Erdogan’s victory in the elections

by admin
Cemil Kilic, a Turkish theologian, claims that President Erdogan will soon realize that he has won a “Pyrrhic victory”. The new Turkey faces complex challenges, post-earthquake reconstruction, the economic and currency crisis, the difficult relations with NATO allies. Erdogan showed self-confidence yesterday in his victory speech and indeed maintained an aggressive tone against his opponents, a signal that the new electoral campaign for next year’s administrative elections is already starting today.

