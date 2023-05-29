Türkiye, here’s what changes after Erdogan’s victory in the elections

11
Cemil Kilic, a Turkish theologian, claims that President Erdogan will soon realize that he has won a “Pyrrhic victory”. The new Turkey faces complex challenges, post-earthquake reconstruction, the economic and currency crisis, the difficult relations with NATO allies. Erdogan showed self-confidence yesterday in his victory speech and indeed maintained an aggressive tone against his opponents, a signal that the new electoral campaign for next year’s administrative elections is already starting today.
See also Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Nepalese President Bhandari over Passenger Plane Crash in Nepal