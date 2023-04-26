Türkiye, illness on live TV for Erdogan: electoral appointments cancelled. 110 arrested for “anti-terrorist operation”

And HIGHLANDS deleted all engagements electoral of the Turkish President’s Day Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Following the advice of the medicitoday I will rest at home,” he wrote on Twitter announcing that he will not be able to participate in the rallies electoral scheduled in three different Turkish cities. “God willing, we will resume tomorrow,” she added. The accident occurred on 25 April, during a television interview whose live coverage was suddenly interrupted. After about 15 minutes, Erdogan he returned to speak live with journalists stating that he was absent due to stomach flu and to accuse tiredness due to the many commitments relating to the electoral campaign for the vote, scheduled in Türkiye on May 14th. After answering a few more questions, visibly tired, the broadcast was interrupted. Before the interview with the broadcasters Ulke Tv e channel 7, Erdogan he had held three rallies during the day and showed up 90 minutes late for the television program.

Erdoğan’s live broadcast with the journalists tonight was abruptly cut off after muffled noises coming from the mics. It worried many people. Erdogan is now back, says he had a stomach emergency and he was very tired. pic.twitter.com/sfRgm0MaHQ — Ragip Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, in Villagethe tension in view of the electoral appointment is palpable. Ayten Donmezcandidate for the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party (Yesil Sol Partisi – Ysp), was arrested in Istanbul accused of having belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party Pkkan armed formation deemed a terrorist by the Türkiye and who has been fighting against the army of for 40 years Ankara. Ysp is the acronym with which the members of theHdpa pro-Kurdish formation and the third most represented force in the current Turkish parliament which risks closure due to an alleged proximity to the terrorism. Furthermore, on April 25, at least 110 people were arrested in the country as part of an “anti-terrorist” operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)a police source told theAfp. The operation, which precedes the elections by three weeks, was conducted in 21 provinceincluding that of Diyarbakirby majority Kurdishin the southeast of the country. According to theLawyers’ order Of Diyarbakir“the total number of arrests could reach 150”, including at least “twenty lawyers, five journalists, three theater actors and a politician”. According to Turkish state TV Trtthe people put in custody are accused of having financed the Pkk or to have collaborated with the armed Kurdish group, while the operation of security forces It is still in progress. Among arrestedin addition to journalists and lawyers, there are also senior executives of various NGOs. Most of the 21 provinces affected by the operation are located in the Kurdish-majority southeast of the country but arrests have also been made in other parts of Turkey, such as in the province of IstanbulAnkara, Izmir e Bursa.