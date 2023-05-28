Türkiye in the runoff: Erdogan favorite against Kilicdaroglu. And he already controls the new Parliament

Il 14 maggio it had been the day of the first round, where neither of the two candidates had reached the 50% of the preferences necessary for the presidency. However, there was an advantage Recep Tayyip Erdogan which – despite the polls on the eve – came close to direct elections reaching 49.4% a few decimals from the fateful threshold. On the other hand, the candidate who has gathered around him the support of six opposition parties, Kemal Kilicdarogluand which, despite strong expectations, stopped just under 45%.

The polls – Many observers agree in believing Erdogan the favorite for the vittoria finale: the latest polls give it to 53,7%. Besides being in advantage of over 2.5 million votes over his rival, in recent days he has received the endorsement of Sinan Ogan, the candidate who finished third in the first round with more than 5%. In addition the president in office has already won control of Parliament. The three-party coalition supporting him, made up of his own Akpby MHP nationalists and by Islamists of the New Welfare Party can count on 323 seats out of 600.

The disappointment of the opposition – Per Kilicdarogluon the contrary, the May 14 vote turned out to be a strong disappointment. Although many were willing to bet that it would put an end to the twenty-year political era of Erdoganthe leader of the People’s Republican Party (CHP) he failed in his intent. To result acquiredtensions have broken out in the opposition camp especially over how the phase immediately following the closure of the polls was managed, with several exponents who had claimed victory. There have been resignations in Chpeven if persistent voices consider them more than gods layoffsand a decided change of pace of Kilicdaroglu who, in an attempt to win the vote of the nationalists, has based his campaign in recent days on the repatriation of millions of Syrians who have found refuge in Türkiye. His anti-migrant rhetoric allowed him to collect the support of Unit Ozdag, the ultranationalist leader of the Victory Party (Zafer Partisi), who had expressed Ogan as its candidate in the first round.

The tensions – Erdogan e Kilicdaroglu they do not arrive at the vote in a properly relaxed climate. In recent days the challenger’s lawyer announced that he has denounced the president for a video spread during a rally a Istanbul in which possible relationships were evoked between Kilicdaroglu and the Pkk, organization banned for terrorism. The lawyer asked for a compensation of one million Turkish lira, about 47 thousand euros.

The themes of the election campaign – The Türkiye arrived at the vote injured by the bombing a Istanbul of last November and, above all, since devastating earthquake which last February 6 almost wiped out some areas of the south, causing almost 50,000 deaths. Economy e reconstruction post-earthquake were the dominant themes of the electoral campaign, with Erdogan who played his card diplomatic successes to obscure a financial picture that everyone judges critical. There Turkish Central Bank – on strong ‘advice’ from the president and in contrast with Europe they United States – he cut i interest rates. Inflation on an annual basis, after a exponential growth, finally started the descending parabola. I was born there economic crisis nor have the controversies over the management of the relief dampened the electoral support of Erdogan, won the first round in almost all the provinces devastated by the earthquake and historical strongholds of the AKP. A factor the latter which makes many think that next 29 October, the day in which the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, Erdogan it will still be in place.