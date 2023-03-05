AI-Musement Park and MONDO

Vanilli’s Blockchain Busting Musical Experience “R.U. Cyber.. R.U. Against NFTs?”

Immediate release from: 03/03/2023

“AI-Musement Park comprises a cornucopia of performances / talks / happenings /

documentary & discussion about AI, Intelligences, technocapitalism’s more than

pressing-ongoing urgencies.” -Eleanor Dare, Cambridge University & AI-Musement Park

R.U. Cyber.. R.U. Against NFTs? An original AI-Musement Park, PlayLa.bZ & MONDO 2000

History Project human and machine learning co-creation, taking the perspective of an AI that is

training itself on the R.U. Sirius & MONDO Vanilli ‘I’m Against NFT’s’ song lyrics, exploring a

surreal, mind melting and multi-dimensional 360 world of paradoxes and conflicting rules.

“Mondo Vanilli was originally intended to be a virtual reality band exploding all

assumptions about property and propriety in the 1990s. Today fabrication becomes de

rigueur as the connection to the real is intentionally confused by the banal political

tricksters of power and profitability… while storms pound our all-too-human bodies and

communities. I am thrilled to finally see MONDO Vanilli in it’s appropriate context.

Immersive. Come play in the simulacra one more time” -R.U. Sirius, MONDO 2000

R.U. Cyber.. R.U. Against NFTs? Is a satirical, irreverent block-chain busting commentary on

the propaganda relations fueled ‘Web 3’ hype around non-fungible tokens and the broader

issues that underpin our algorithmically massaged hyper-connected infinite scrolls and trolls

age. Challenging our assumptions about the nature of technology, creativity, and value,

reminding us that the digital world is shaped by powerful forces that determine what is valued

and what is not, and a click is not always for free.

Join Us! On Spring Solstice 2023 For “R.U. Cyber? :// Mondo 2000 History Project Salon”

at MozFest Virtual Plaza & Mozilla Hubs: AI-Musement Park 20th March / 8.30pm EU / GMT

About R.U.Sirius & Mondo 2000 #Mondo2000 #RUSirius

R.U. Sirius is an American writer, editor, and media pioneer. Known for being one of key

psychedelic & cyberpunk movement figures. Best known as Mondo 2000 editor-in-chief and at

forefront of 1990s underground cyberculture movement.

About Mozilla Festival #TrustworthyAI #AIMusementPark

Since 2010, MozFest has fueled the movement to ensure the internet benefits humanity, rather

than harms it. This year, your part in the story is critical to our community’s mission: a better,

healthier internet and more Trustworthy AI.

About PlayLa.bZ CIC #PlayLabZ #SpatialCadetZ

Co-founded by PsychFi, FreekMinds & Squire Studios we’re a next generation multipotentiality

multi-award-winning, multi-dimensional motion arts experience design laboratory, developing

DIY changemaking createch immersive experiences & software applications for social good

storycraft. Supporters & Friends: Mozilla Festival, Jisc: Digifest, Beyond Games, Tate Modern,

Furtherfield, Boomtown Festival, Sci-Fi-London, Ravensbourne University London, UAL, East

London Dance, NESTA, Modern Panic, ArtFutura, Kimatica, National Gallery X, Kings College

London, Looking Glass Factory, SubPac, Ecologi, The JUMP, BOM Labs, Mondo 2000

