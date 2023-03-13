(LaPresse) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in the first speech of his new presidential term, has promised to make the Chinese army a “great wall of steel”. Speaking to the nearly 3,000 delegates of the National People’s Congress at the close of the annual meeting, reports CNN, Xi stressed the need to completely modernize the national defense and the army: “We must transform the People’s Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. (LaPresse)