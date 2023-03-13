Home World «Turning the army into a great wall of steel»- TV Courier
World

«Turning the army into a great wall of steel»- TV Courier

by admin
«Turning the army into a great wall of steel»- TV Courier

(LaPresse) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in the first speech of his new presidential term, has promised to make the Chinese army a “great wall of steel”. Speaking to the nearly 3,000 delegates of the National People’s Congress at the close of the annual meeting, reports CNN, Xi stressed the need to completely modernize the national defense and the army: “We must transform the People’s Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. (LaPresse)

March 13, 2023 – Updated March 13, 2023, 10:19 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra uses a IMX989 one-inch big-bottomed camera developed in cooperation with Sony_China IT News

You may also like

VIDEO – The defense wins the match /...

Xi Jinping’s triumphant Congress ends with prudence

Why shouldn’t FIFA The Best split? ~ Badalfohmoh

Vincitori Oscar 2023, da Everything Everywhere All at...

CASIRIS H6 new 4K ultra short throw triple...

United Kingdom, the BBC reinstates Gary Lineker: “We...

The American bank experienced a collapse | Info

Morgan Freeman at the Oscars | Fun

Shopkeeper haunted by gang smashing windows ‘They want...

In Nepal you will no longer be able...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy