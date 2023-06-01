Turnstile se convierten en Everything-You-Knows

Netflix series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” launches new season Various artists sign songs for this third season, including one of the best hardcore groups of the moment. We are talking about Turnstile.

In the fourth chapter of the series, titled “Children’s Choir”we listen to a song called “Listening”, which is attributed to the group Everything-You-Knows. Interestingly, the group consists of Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Daniel Fang and Franz Lyons from Turnstile.

Remember that Turnstile will be performing in our country, forming part of the poster of the Primavera Sound, in Barcelona today Thursday June 1 and in Madrid on June 8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

