It will take a real miracle if Milenko Bošnjaković’s team is not among the top four teams in the BiH Cup.

Source: Promo/Tuzla siti

The football players of Tuzla City, in the quarter-finals of the BiH Cup, beat the Rudar team with a score of 5:0. With this triumph, the team from Simin Han took a big step towards the semi-finals of the BiH Cup, and it will take a real miracle if Milenko Bošnjaković’s team is not among the four best teams of this competition.

Tuzla City – Rudar Prijedor 5:0 (3:0)

/Kuzmanović 25, 67, 68 Mehmedović 40, Pekija 44 ag./

The team from Simin Han entered the game much more offensively, and they threatened for the first time in the 11th minute when Sedad Subašić shot over the goal. Five minutes later, the same player had another chance from an even better position, but was once again inaccurate.

In the 24th minute, Rudar player Eldar Kamečić knocked down a Tuzla City player, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Mićo Kuzmanović was safe from the lime.

Mićo Kuzmanović leads the Tuzla City team into the lead against Rudar from Prijedor – 1:0pic.twitter.com/alGoRdN8S1 — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)March 1, 2023

A calmer period of the game followed, and the “miners” scored the second goal in the 40th minute. After Nebojša Gavrić’s cross, Eldin Mehmedović runs at the rebounder and scores for 2:0.

Tuzla City leads 2:0 against Rudar Prijedor with a goal by Mehmedović in the 40th minute.#Buy BIHpic.twitter.com/raBDsBRgtG — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)March 1, 2023

Two minutes later, Damir Mehidić also tried, but his shot from a long distance blocked the post. However, by the end of the first half, we saw another goal.

In the 44th minute, Mehmedović headed a shot, and Prijedorčan captain Nemanja Pekija deflected the ball and hit his own net.

Tuzla City leads 3:0 against Rudar after a shot by Mehmedović and an own goal by Pekija.#Buy BIHpic.twitter.com/AEkO7x2eOj — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)March 1, 2023

Dino Ćorić had a great chance in the 55th minute, but his shot from the line was kicked out by Peki.

In the 67th minute, Pantelić worked well for Kuzmanović, who scored for 4:0.

Tuzla City leads 4:0 with a goal by Kuzmanović in the 67th minutepic.twitter.com/Oq6oryEx9z — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)March 1, 2023

A minute later it was already 5:0. Kuzmanović scored again, who crowned an excellent game today with a hat trick.

The people of Prijedor had a chance to mitigate the defeat, but Kovačević’s shot from the penalty spot was stopped by Fejzić.

The return match will be played on March 15.

TUZLA SITI: Fejzić, Šukilović, Gavrić, Kuzmanović, Ćorić, Subašić, Karić, Čeliković, Mehmedović, Mehidić, Pantelić.

MINER: Sekulić, Alibegović, Pekija, Radaković, Kovačević, Bilbija, Silva, Kamenčić, Jovanović, Marić, Marmat.

BiH CUP – quarterfinals, first matches

Today:

Tuzla City – Rudar Prijedor 5:0 (3:0)

/Kuzmanović 25, 67, 68 Mehmedović 40, Pekija 44 ag./

Radnik – Zrinjski (16.00)

Sloga Meridian – Velež (18.30)

Played yesterday:

Željezničar – Zvijezda (0:0) 2:1

/Hodžić 57, Beganović 77 – Škrijelj 80/