by blogsicilia.it – ​​10 minutes ago

Perhaps not everyone knows that the Sicilian Regional Communications Committee supports the access programs envisaged by law 103 of 4/14/1975, in art. 6. Institutions, political movements, trade unions, cultural, voluntary and third sector associations can…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “TV ACCESS TO RAI PROGRAMS appeared 10 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.