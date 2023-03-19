Home World TV ACCESS TO RAI PROGRAMS
World

TV ACCESS TO RAI PROGRAMS

by admin
TV ACCESS TO RAI PROGRAMS

by blogsicilia.it – ​​10 minutes ago

Perhaps not everyone knows that the Sicilian Regional Communications Committee supports the access programs envisaged by law 103 of 4/14/1975, in art. 6. Institutions, political movements, trade unions, cultural, voluntary and third sector associations can…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “TV ACCESS TO RAI PROGRAMS appeared 10 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  New "inclusive" rules of the EU Commission: the word "Christmas" can be used, it is forbidden to use words like "Ladies and gentlemen"

You may also like

Piombino “armored” for fear of blitz against the...

Neighbors of Soba Radanović untied their tongue |...

The coach criticized Aleksandar Mitrović for the red...

Assault of the left on the family, the...

Cristina Scuccia performs with her new song at...

Xi Jinping arrives, Moscow polished. The US: “A...

Palestine and Israel pledge to take immediate action...

Baskonia beat Real Madrid in front of Zvezda...

Čukarički beat Voždovac and attack Partizan | Sport

that’s why it was validated by Chiffi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy