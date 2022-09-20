LONDON – Yesterday the UK and the world gave their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, sunk in the “Royal Vault” of Windsor Castle and buried with her beloved husband Philip, the equally adored father George VI, the queen mother and the unfortunate sister Margaret. But now, albeit overshadowed by yesterday’s monumental funeral in London, many details have emerged about the last days of the legendary “Lilibet”her passions and sense of duty pursued until the last hours and because the situation precipitated just before Thursday 8 September, when she expired.