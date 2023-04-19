TV listens | Tuesday 18 April 2023. Napoli-Milan breaks through the 8 million mark (35.9%). Imma Tataranni 14.2% (2.8 million)

Yesterday evening, Tuesday 18 April 2023, on Rai1 the second season in rerun of Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor attracted 2,823,000 spectators equal to 14.2%. On Canale 5 the meeting of Champions League Napoli-Milan, valid for the quarter-finals, gathered 8,172,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to a 35.9% share (pre and post overall: 6,026,000 – 26.9%, in detail the first half: 8,300,000 – 35.1%, according to time: 8,038,000 – 36.8%). On Rai2 From the Street to the Stage it involved 944,000 spectators equal to a 5.3% share (12-minute presentation: 742,000 – 3.1%). On Italy 1 Le Iene Show entertained 1,036,000 spectators equal to 6.8% (25-minute presentation: 1,041,000 – 4.4%). On Rai3 CartaBianca gathered 756,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to a 4% share (15-minute presentation: 735,000 – 3.15). On Network4 Out of the core it totals an am of 738,000 spectators with a 4.6% share. On A7 diTuesday recorded 914,000 spectators with a share of 4.8% while of Tuesday More marks 325,000 spectators with a share of 5.1%. On Tv8 Four Weddings scores 221,000 spectators with 1.2%. On the Nine Professor Cinderella gathered 237,000 spectators with 1.1%. On Rai4 The Reckoning record ,000 viewers with %. About Irises Wyatt Earp got ,000 viewers with %. On Real Time First date got ,000 viewers with %.

Your business drops to 17.9% against the game.

On Rai1 Five Minutes it involved 4,306,000 spectators with 21%. Following Your business it gathers 4,134,000 spectators with 17.9%. On Channel 5 Swipe the News it records an average of 4,995,000 spectators with a share of 23.8%. On Rai2 TG2 Post it got 615,000 spectators with 2.6%. On Italy1 NCIS recorded 1,331,000 spectators with 6.1%. On Rai3 The Horse and the Tower it gathers 1,352,000 spectators (6.4%). A Place in the Sun attracted 1,522,000 spectators (6.6%). On Network4 Italy tonight gathered 661,000 listeners (3.1%) in the first part, and 674,000 spectators (2.9%) in the second part. On A7 Half past eight it involved 1,378,000 spectators (6.1%). On Tv8 100% Italia it entertained 377,000 spectators with 1.7%. On the Nine Don’t Forget the Lyrics gathered 421,000 spectators with 1.9%.

Preseral

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 achieved an average audience of 2,862,000 viewers (23.2%) while The legacy garnered 3,909,000 viewers (25.5%). On Channel 5 Go first marks 2,400,000 spectators (20.6%) while Next another it involved 3,137,000 spectators (21.4%). On Rai2 Hawaii Five O garnered 524,000 viewers (3.7%). The Rookie it gathered 762,000 spectators (4.2%). On Italy1 Open Studio Mag it gathers 286,000 spectators with 2.2%. CSI it got 584,000 viewers (3.4%). On Rai3 the news of TGR they gathered 2,319,000 spectators with 14.2%. Blob scores 984,000 spectators with 5.4%. The Joy of Music scores 949,000 spectators with 4.8%. On Network4 Love storm gathered 718,000 individuals to listen (3.8%). On A7 Lingo – The First Challenge garnered 141,000 viewers (1.2%) while Lingo – Words in Play it gathers 235,000 spectators (1.6%). On Tv8 Celebrity Chef it gathers 367,000 spectators with 2.2%. On the Nine the reply of Cash or Trash registers 328,000 spectators with 2%.

Daytime Morning

Su Rai1 TgUnoMattina Press Review it gathered 234,000 spectators with 8.9%. The TG1 of 7 – lasting 29 minutes – obtained 307,000 spectators with 7.6%. TgUnoMattina gathered 545,000 spectators with 10.9%; inside the TG1 of 8 it informed 841,000 spectators with 16.5%. One morning says hello to 650,000 viewers with 15.3%. The first part of Italian Stories convinced 721,000 spectators with 17.8%. On Channel 5 TG5 front page informed ,000 viewers with the %. TG5 Morning informed ,000 viewers with the %. Following the appointment with Morning Five News entertained ,000 spectators with %, in the first part, and ,000 spectators with % in the second part. On Rai 2 preceded by Viva Asiago 10 (.000 – %) and by Viva Rai2! Glass Cam (.000 – %)Long live Rai2! mark .000 viewers with %. …And long live the Videobox convinced ,000 viewers (%). Radio 2 Social Club garnered ,000 viewers with the %. On Italy 1 Chicago Fire gets an audience of ,000 viewers (%). Chicago PD got ,000 viewers with %. On Rai3 good morning Italy collects ,000 viewers with % while TGR Good morning Region mark .000 viewers with %. After a presentation (.000 – %), Agora convinces .000 spectators equal to 1% share (Agorà Extra: .000 – %). On Network 4 A Detective in Lane records an average of ,000 viewers (%). On A7 Omnibus achieves am of .000 viewers with %, in News, and .000 viewers with %, in Debate. Following Coffee Break informed ,000 viewers equal to %.

Daytime Noon

His Rail1 the second part of Italian Stories garnered ,000 viewers with the %. It’s always noon got ,000 viewers with %. On Channel 5 Forum reaches .000 viewers with %. On Rai2 Your facts it collects ,000 spectators (%) in the first part, and ,000 spectators (%) in the second part. On Italy 1 Chicago PD got ,000 viewers with %. After Studio Open,Sport Mediaset got ,000 viewers with %. On Rai3 after a presentation (.000 – %), Elixir collects ,000 viewers with %. To follow the TG3 of 12 got ,000 viewers (%). How many stories garnered ,000 viewers (%). Past and present interested ,000 viewers with %. On Network4 Hazzard captivated ,000 viewers with %. After the news, the reply de The secret garnered ,000 viewers with the %. Murder, she wrote got .000 (%). On A7 The Air that Blows it affects .000 viewers with a % share in the first part, and .000 viewers with a % share in the second part called ‘Today’.

Daytime Afternoon

On Rai1 after TG1 Economy (.000 – %), Today is another day got .000 viewers with % (submission: .000 – %). Ladies Paradise reached ,000 viewers with %. After TG1 (.000 – %), Live Life garnered ,000 viewers with % (submission: .000 – %). On Channel 5 Beautiful captivated ,000 viewers with %. Bitter land convinced ,000 viewers with a % share. Following Men and women got .000 viewers with % (final: .000 – %). The daily streak of Amici garnered ,000 viewers with the %. The daytime of Island of the Famous 17 mark .000 viewers with %. Another Tomorrow obtained an average audience of ,000 viewers equal to a % share. Afternoon Five kept company with .000 spectators with the % (Introduction: .000 – %; Greetings: .000 – %). On Rai2 Ore 14 garnered ,000 viewers with the %. beautiful mom score .000 viewers (%). Candice Renoir interested ,000 viewers with %. On Italia1 the appointment with I Simpson garnered .000 viewers (%) in the first episode, .000 viewers (%) in the second episode, and .000 viewers (%) in the third episode. NCIS New Orleans it involved .000 viewers with %, in the first episode, and .000 viewers with %, in the second episode. Person of Interest score .000 viewers (%). On Rai3 the appointment with the news of TGR was followed by ,000 viewers with %. Discovering the Golden Bough involved ,000 spectators equal to %. Waiting… Geo garnered ,000 viewers with the %. Geo recorded ,000 viewers with the %. On Network4 The Forum Desk was followed by ,000 viewers with %. TG4 Diary of the day interested ,000 viewers with %. On A7 preceded by a presentation (.000 – %), Tagada interested .000 viewers with % (Focus: .000 – %). On TV8 the film gathered ,000 viewers with %.

Second Evening

Su Rai1 Door to door was watched by ,000 viewers with % share. Long live Rai 2! And a little Rai1 too collects ,000 viewers with %. On Channel 5 Champions League Live it totaled an average of ,000 viewers equal to a share of %. On Rai2 The best of Tonight There is Cattelan on Rai2 score.000 viewers with %. On Rai 3 the Tg3 Night Line mark .000 viewers with %. On Italia1 Chucky is seen by. 000 viewers (%). On Rete 4 it was chosen by ,000 viewers with a % share.

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13.30 .000 (%)

Ore 20.00 .000 (%)

TG2

Ore 13.00 .000 (%)

Ore 20.30 .000 (%)

TG3

Ore 14.25 .000 (%)

Ore 19.00 .000 (%)

TG5

Ore 13.00 .000 (%)

Ore 20.00.000 (%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12.25 .000 (%)

Ore 18.30 .000 (%)

TG4

Ore 11.55 .000 (%)

Ore 18.55 .000 (%)

TGLA7

Ore 13.30 .000 (%)

Ore 20.00 .000 (%)

