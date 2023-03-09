Home World TV listens | Wednesday 8 March 2023. Michelle Impossible closes down (15.9% – 2.06 million), Rai1 flop with The competition (9.6% – 1.58 million), well Who has seen it (11.9% – 1.83 million) , Offshore 8.2% (1.26 million)
TV listens | Wednesday 8 March 2023. Michelle Impossible closes down (15.9% – 2.06 million), Rai1 flop with The competition (9.6% – 1.58 million), well Who has seen it (11.9% – 1.83 million) , Offshore 8.2% (1.26 million)

TV listens | Wednesday 8 March 2023. Michelle Impossible closes down (15.9% – 2.06 million), Rai1 flop with The competition (9.6% – 1.58 million), well Who has seen it (11.9% – 1.83 million) , Offshore 8.2% (1.26 million)

Pio and Amedeo at Michelle Impossible & Friends

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 8 March 2023, on Rai1 Competition first-run won 1,587,000 spectators equal to 9.6% share. On Canale5 the latest episode of Michelle Impossible & Friends it glued 2,067,000 spectators in front of the video with a 15.9% share. On Rai2 Sea Out 3 is the choice of 1,266,000 viewers (8.2%). On Italy1 Geostorm it gathered 1,020,000 spectators (6%). On Rai3 Who has seen? is followed by 1,836,000 spectators with 11.9% (presentation at .000 and %). On Network4 Upstream – Early Evening totals an am of 496,000 spectators (3.7%). On A7 Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds reaches 324,000 spectators equal to 2.6%. On Tv8 Name that Tune – Guess the Song scores 481,000 spectators (3.2%). On the Nine The patriot affects 295,000 spectators (2%). On RealTime the new edition of Wedding at Prima Vista Italy starts at ,000 viewers (%).

Access Prime Time

Su Rai1 Five minutes achieves an audience of 4,128,000 spectators with 21.5%, while Soliti Ignoti – The Return entertains 4,172,000 spectators with 21.4%. On Channel 5 Strip the News it collects 3,438,000 spectators equal to 17.7%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post affects 702,000 spectators (3.6%). On Italy1 N.C.I.S. gets 1,332,000 spectators with 6.8%. On Rai3 The Horse and the Tower is seen by 1,277,000 spectators (6.5%), while A Place in the Sun totals 1,724,000 spectators (8.8%). On Network4 Italy tonight gathered 877,000 listeners (4.5%) in the first part and 767,000 spectators (3.9%) in the second part. On A7 Half past eight it involved 1,316,000 spectators (6.7%). On Tv8 100% Italia entertains 433,000 spectators (2.2%). On the Nine Don’t Forget the Lyrics! – Stai sul Pezzo garnered 515,000 viewers (2.6%).

Preseral

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 obtained an average audience of 3,134,000 spectators equal to 23.2%, while The legacy it is seen by 4,453,000 spectators equal to 27%. On Channel 5 Go first entertained 2,661,000 spectators (20.9%), while Next another convinced 3,473,000 spectators (21.9%). On Rai2 Hawaii Five-0 signs 499,000 spectators with 3.3% e The Rookie 760,000 spectators with 4.1%. On Italy1 C.S.I. it is watched by 693,000 spectators (3.9%). On Rai3 Regional news informs 2,282,000 spectators equal to 13.1%, while Blob scores 956,000 spectators equal to 5.1% e Dear Martian 1,038,000 spectators equal to 5.4%. On Network4 Love storm affects 741,000 spectators (3.9%). On A7 Lingo – The First Challenge totaled 132,000 spectators (1%) e Lingo – Words in Play 256,000 spectators (1.6%). On Tv8 Home Restaurant won 281,000 spectators (1.7%). On the Nine Cash or Trash – Who Offers More? is chosen by 527,000 viewers (2.9%).

Daytime Morning

Su Rai1 TgUnomattina – Press Review affects 252,000 spectators with 9.7%, the Tg1 of 7 423,000 spectators with 9.9% e TgUnomattina 645,000 spectators with 12.2% (within the Tg1 of 8 to 971,000 and 18.5%). Following One morning is seen by 904,000 spectators with 19.9% ​​e Italian stories from 903,000 spectators with 21.2%. On Channel 5 Tg5 front page informs 688,000 spectators with 20.2% e Tg5 Morning 1,172,000 spectators with 22.3%, while Morning Five News it collects 1,073,000 spectators with 22.7% in the first part and 872,000 spectators with 20.5% in the second part. On Rai2 Viva Rai2 says good morning to 890,000 spectators (17.1%), while …And long live the Videobox initials 256,000 spectators (4.9%). To follow the Tg2 at 8:30 reaches 264,000 spectators (5.1%) e Radio2 Social Club is watched by 261,000 viewers (5.6%), while Tg2 Italy reaches 217,000 spectators (5.1%) e Tg2 Flash to 243,000 spectators (5.6%). On Italy1 Chicago Fire gets an audience of 211,000 spectators (4.6%). On Rai3 good morning Italy achieves an audience equal to 435,000 spectators and 10.4%, while TgR Good morning Region 553,000 spectators and 10.2%. Following Agora convinces 308,000 spectators equal to 6.3% (presentation at 356,000 and 6.8%, Extra at 225,000 and 5.2%). On Network4 Miami Vice gathered 69,000 spectators with 1.4% and Hazzard 113,000 spectators with 2.6%. On A7 Omnibus achieves an am of 159,000 spectators (3.2%) e Coffee Break of 144,000 spectators (3.4%).

Daytime Noon

His Rail1 the Celebration of International Women’s Day, from 10:55 to 12:13, gets 916,000 spectators (16%). Following It’s always noon it is seen by 1,799,000 spectators (17.1%). On Channel 5 Forum totals 1,460,000 spectators with 20.3%. On Rai2, later Tg Sport to 318,000 spectators (6.8%), Your facts it affects 583,000 spectators (10%) in the first part and 887,000 spectators (9.7%) in the second part. On Italy1 Chicago P.D. it is followed by 321,000 spectators (4.9%). To follow, after Open Studio, Big Brother VIP reaches 590,000 spectators (5.1%) e Sport Mediaset to 598,000 spectators (4.8%). On Rai3 Elixirafter presentation to 198,000 viewers (4.7%), it gets 303,000 viewers (5.7%) and the Tg3 of 12 informs 779,000 viewers (10.1%), while How many stories conquers 679,000 spectators (6%) e Past and present 574,000 spectators (4.6%). On Network4 Monk signs 105,000 spectators (2.2%) and, after the news, The secret totals 159,000 spectators (1.6%) e Murder, she wrote 564,000 spectators (4.6%). On A7 The Air that Blows it affects 261,000 spectators with 4.8% in the first part and 424,000 spectators with 4.2% in the second part called Oggi.

Daytime Afternoon

Su Rai1 Tg1 Economy gathered 2,464,000 spectators with 20%, while Today is another day entertains 1,556,000 spectators with 15.2% (presentation at 1,554,000 and 13.1%). Following Ladies Paradise is seen by 1,830,000 spectators with 21.4% and, after the Tg1 to 1,610,000 spectators and 19.8%, Live Life achieves an audience of 2,190,000 spectators with 21.9% (presentation to 1,730,000 and 21%). On Channel 5 Beautiful conquers 2,344,000 spectators (18.9%) e Bitter land 2,597,000 spectators (22.1%), while Men and women is followed by 2,567,000 spectators equal to 25.2% (Finale at 2,221,000 and 24.4%), Amici from 1,778,000 spectators equal to 20.6% e Big Brother VIP 1,579,000 spectators equal to 18.9%. Following Another Tomorrow signs 1,216,000 spectators (14.9%), while Afternoon Five paste in front of the video 1,295,000 spectators (15%) in the presentation, 1,657,000 spectators (16.2%) in the more substantial part and 1,955,000 spectators (16.8%) in Greetings. On Rai2 Ore 14 affects 727,000 spectators equal to 6.5%, while BellaMa’ 488,000 spectators equal to 5.4%. Following Rai Special Parliament, from 16:28 to 17:53, initials 200,000 spectators equal to 2.4%. On Italy1 I Simpson garnered 554,000 viewers (4.6%) in the first episode, 544,000 viewers (4.7%) in the second episode and 463,000 viewers (4.4%) in the third episode. Following N.C.I.S. Los Angeles won 333,000 viewers (3.6%) in the first episode and 375,000 viewers (4.5%) in the second episode, while The Mentalist 308,000 spettatori (3.3%). Su Rai3 Regional news informs 2,114,000 spectators (17.4%); Waiting… Geo reaches 629,000 spectators (7.6%) e Geo to 1,099,000 spectators (10.8%). On Network4 The Forum Desk convinced 716,000 spectators with 6.4%, while Tg4 – Diary of the day is followed by 324,000 spectators with 3.6% and Tales of Freedom – Women 289,000 spectators with 3.4%. Following Something to… talk about is the choice of 322,000 viewers with 3.3%. On A7 Tagada is seen by 337,000 spectators equal to 3.5% (presentation at 378,000 and 3.3%, #Focus at 303,000 and 3.6%), while Once upon a time… The world and history reaches 133,000 spectators equal to 1.4%.

Second Evening

Su Rai1 Door to door is followed by ,000 viewers with %. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night is watched by ,000 viewers (%). On Rai2 Casttelan is on Raidue tonight scores .000 spectators equal to % (Still Five Minutes on Raidue at .000 and %). On Italia1 the first vision of Underwater gets ,000 viewers (%). On Rai3 Tg3 Night Line affects .000 viewers with %. On Network4 On the side of the animals is the choice of ,000 viewers (%). On A7 TgLa7 Night informs .000 viewers (%).

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13:30 .000 (%)

Ore 20:00 .000 (%)

TG2

Ore 13:00 .000 (%)

Ore 20:30 .000 (%)

TG3

Ore 14:25 .000 (%)

Ore 19:00 .000 (%)

TG5

Ore 13:00 .000 (%)

Ore 20:00 .000 (%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12:25 .000 (%)

Ore 18:30 .000 (%)

TG4

Ore 11:55 .000 (%)

Ore 18:55 .000 (%)

TGLA7

Ore 13:30 .000 (%)

Ore 20:00 .000 (%)

TV ratings by auditel bands (share %)

