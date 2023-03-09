Yesterday evening, Wednesday 8 March 2023, on Rai1 Competition first-run won 1,587,000 spectators equal to 9.6% share. On Canale5 the latest episode of Michelle Impossible & Friends it glued 2,067,000 spectators in front of the video with a 15.9% share. On Rai2 Sea Out 3 is the choice of 1,266,000 viewers (8.2%). On Italy1 Geostorm it gathered 1,020,000 spectators (6%). On Rai3 Who has seen? is followed by 1,836,000 spectators with 11.9% (presentation at .000 and %). On Network4 Upstream – Early Evening totals an am of 496,000 spectators (3.7%). On A7 Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds reaches 324,000 spectators equal to 2.6%. On Tv8 Name that Tune – Guess the Song scores 481,000 spectators (3.2%). On the Nine The patriot affects 295,000 spectators (2%). On RealTime the new edition of Wedding at Prima Vista Italy starts at ,000 viewers (%).

Access Prime Time

Su Rai1 Five minutes achieves an audience of 4,128,000 spectators with 21.5%, while Soliti Ignoti – The Return entertains 4,172,000 spectators with 21.4%. On Channel 5 Strip the News it collects 3,438,000 spectators equal to 17.7%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post affects 702,000 spectators (3.6%). On Italy1 N.C.I.S. gets 1,332,000 spectators with 6.8%. On Rai3 The Horse and the Tower is seen by 1,277,000 spectators (6.5%), while A Place in the Sun totals 1,724,000 spectators (8.8%). On Network4 Italy tonight gathered 877,000 listeners (4.5%) in the first part and 767,000 spectators (3.9%) in the second part. On A7 Half past eight it involved 1,316,000 spectators (6.7%). On Tv8 100% Italia entertains 433,000 spectators (2.2%). On the Nine Don’t Forget the Lyrics! – Stai sul Pezzo garnered 515,000 viewers (2.6%).

Preseral

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 obtained an average audience of 3,134,000 spectators equal to 23.2%, while The legacy it is seen by 4,453,000 spectators equal to 27%. On Channel 5 Go first entertained 2,661,000 spectators (20.9%), while Next another convinced 3,473,000 spectators (21.9%). On Rai2 Hawaii Five-0 signs 499,000 spectators with 3.3% e The Rookie 760,000 spectators with 4.1%. On Italy1 C.S.I. it is watched by 693,000 spectators (3.9%). On Rai3 Regional news informs 2,282,000 spectators equal to 13.1%, while Blob scores 956,000 spectators equal to 5.1% e Dear Martian 1,038,000 spectators equal to 5.4%. On Network4 Love storm affects 741,000 spectators (3.9%). On A7 Lingo – The First Challenge totaled 132,000 spectators (1%) e Lingo – Words in Play 256,000 spectators (1.6%). On Tv8 Home Restaurant won 281,000 spectators (1.7%). On the Nine Cash or Trash – Who Offers More? is chosen by 527,000 viewers (2.9%).

Daytime Morning

Su Rai1 TgUnomattina – Press Review affects 252,000 spectators with 9.7%, the Tg1 of 7 423,000 spectators with 9.9% e TgUnomattina 645,000 spectators with 12.2% (within the Tg1 of 8 to 971,000 and 18.5%). Following One morning is seen by 904,000 spectators with 19.9% ​​e Italian stories from 903,000 spectators with 21.2%. On Channel 5 Tg5 front page informs 688,000 spectators with 20.2% e Tg5 Morning 1,172,000 spectators with 22.3%, while Morning Five News it collects 1,073,000 spectators with 22.7% in the first part and 872,000 spectators with 20.5% in the second part. On Rai2 Viva Rai2 says good morning to 890,000 spectators (17.1%), while …And long live the Videobox initials 256,000 spectators (4.9%). To follow the Tg2 at 8:30 reaches 264,000 spectators (5.1%) e Radio2 Social Club is watched by 261,000 viewers (5.6%), while Tg2 Italy reaches 217,000 spectators (5.1%) e Tg2 Flash to 243,000 spectators (5.6%). On Italy1 Chicago Fire gets an audience of 211,000 spectators (4.6%). On Rai3 good morning Italy achieves an audience equal to 435,000 spectators and 10.4%, while TgR Good morning Region 553,000 spectators and 10.2%. Following Agora convinces 308,000 spectators equal to 6.3% (presentation at 356,000 and 6.8%, Extra at 225,000 and 5.2%). On Network4 Miami Vice gathered 69,000 spectators with 1.4% and Hazzard 113,000 spectators with 2.6%. On A7 Omnibus achieves an am of 159,000 spectators (3.2%) e Coffee Break of 144,000 spectators (3.4%).

Daytime Noon

His Rail1 the Celebration of International Women’s Day, from 10:55 to 12:13, gets 916,000 spectators (16%). Following It’s always noon it is seen by 1,799,000 spectators (17.1%). On Channel 5 Forum totals 1,460,000 spectators with 20.3%. On Rai2, later Tg Sport to 318,000 spectators (6.8%), Your facts it affects 583,000 spectators (10%) in the first part and 887,000 spectators (9.7%) in the second part. On Italy1 Chicago P.D. it is followed by 321,000 spectators (4.9%). To follow, after Open Studio, Big Brother VIP reaches 590,000 spectators (5.1%) e Sport Mediaset to 598,000 spectators (4.8%). On Rai3 Elixirafter presentation to 198,000 viewers (4.7%), it gets 303,000 viewers (5.7%) and the Tg3 of 12 informs 779,000 viewers (10.1%), while How many stories conquers 679,000 spectators (6%) e Past and present 574,000 spectators (4.6%). On Network4 Monk signs 105,000 spectators (2.2%) and, after the news, The secret totals 159,000 spectators (1.6%) e Murder, she wrote 564,000 spectators (4.6%). On A7 The Air that Blows it affects 261,000 spectators with 4.8% in the first part and 424,000 spectators with 4.2% in the second part called Oggi.

Daytime Afternoon

Su Rai1 Tg1 Economy gathered 2,464,000 spectators with 20%, while Today is another day entertains 1,556,000 spectators with 15.2% (presentation at 1,554,000 and 13.1%). Following Ladies Paradise is seen by 1,830,000 spectators with 21.4% and, after the Tg1 to 1,610,000 spectators and 19.8%, Live Life achieves an audience of 2,190,000 spectators with 21.9% (presentation to 1,730,000 and 21%). On Channel 5 Beautiful conquers 2,344,000 spectators (18.9%) e Bitter land 2,597,000 spectators (22.1%), while Men and women is followed by 2,567,000 spectators equal to 25.2% (Finale at 2,221,000 and 24.4%), Amici from 1,778,000 spectators equal to 20.6% e Big Brother VIP 1,579,000 spectators equal to 18.9%. Following Another Tomorrow signs 1,216,000 spectators (14.9%), while Afternoon Five paste in front of the video 1,295,000 spectators (15%) in the presentation, 1,657,000 spectators (16.2%) in the more substantial part and 1,955,000 spectators (16.8%) in Greetings. On Rai2 Ore 14 affects 727,000 spectators equal to 6.5%, while BellaMa’ 488,000 spectators equal to 5.4%. Following Rai Special Parliament, from 16:28 to 17:53, initials 200,000 spectators equal to 2.4%. On Italy1 I Simpson garnered 554,000 viewers (4.6%) in the first episode, 544,000 viewers (4.7%) in the second episode and 463,000 viewers (4.4%) in the third episode. Following N.C.I.S. Los Angeles won 333,000 viewers (3.6%) in the first episode and 375,000 viewers (4.5%) in the second episode, while The Mentalist 308,000 spettatori (3.3%). Su Rai3 Regional news informs 2,114,000 spectators (17.4%); Waiting… Geo reaches 629,000 spectators (7.6%) e Geo to 1,099,000 spectators (10.8%). On Network4 The Forum Desk convinced 716,000 spectators with 6.4%, while Tg4 – Diary of the day is followed by 324,000 spectators with 3.6% and Tales of Freedom – Women 289,000 spectators with 3.4%. Following Something to… talk about is the choice of 322,000 viewers with 3.3%. On A7 Tagada is seen by 337,000 spectators equal to 3.5% (presentation at 378,000 and 3.3%, #Focus at 303,000 and 3.6%), while Once upon a time… The world and history reaches 133,000 spectators equal to 1.4%.

Second Evening

Su Rai1 porta a porta is followed by viewers. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night is watched by viewers. On Rai2 Casttelan is on Raidue tonight scores spectators. On Italia1 the first vision of Underwater gets viewers. On Rai3 Tg3 Night Line affects viewers. On Network4 On the side of the animals is the choice of viewers. On A7 TgLa7 Night informs viewers.

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13:30 .000 (%)

Ore 20:00 .000 (%)

TG2

Ore 13:00 .000 (%)

Ore 20:30 .000 (%)

TG3

Ore 14:25 .000 (%)

Ore 19:00 .000 (%)

TG5

Ore 13:00 .000 (%)

Ore 20:00 .000 (%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12:25 .000 (%)

Ore 18:30 .000 (%)

TG4

Ore 11:55 .000 (%)

Ore 18:55 .000 (%)

TGLA7

Ore 13:30 .000 (%)

Ore 20:00 .000 (%)

TV ratings by auditel bands (share %)

