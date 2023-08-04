TV premiere of the movie Storm on RTS | Info

The screen drama about one of the biggest crimes against the Serbs, the Pogrom “Storm”, told through the fates of ordinary people, will have its television premiere on Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) on the day when “The Storm” began in Croatia 28 years ago.

The film, based on the script and directed by Miloš Radunović, will be shown tonight on the First Program of RTS at 9:00 p.m., RTS reported.

Director Miloš Radunović interviewed almost thirty people who survived the “Storm” and then wrote a script that tells the story of the tragedy of more than 220,000 people through the fate of four families.

The cast in, as the author states, an anti-war film with a war theme, is led by Jovo Maksić and Zlatan Vidović, who faced a special challenge – to portray twin brothers – an Orthodox priest and a fighter of the Foreign Legion, who find themselves in the whirlwind of war.

The story follows an ordinary man, Ilia, whose only goal is to protect and preserve his family, the hearth and the village where he grew up with his comrades who became his comrades by force of circumstances, and whose life stories intertwine.

Wanting to prevent further attacks on the village, where he almost lost his son Peter, Ilija forms a sabotage unit, with the aim of destroying the enemy’s nest from where they are attacking the village.

In that battle for survival, the heroes also fight their personal battles, and their families are forced to leave their homes and seek salvation in an endless column heading towards their motherland, Serbia.

The film premiered in cinemas at the beginning of this year, when it was seen by more than 100,000 viewers in just three weeks of screening in cinemas across Serbia.

The roles are played by Jovo Maksić, Zlatan Vidović, Marija Pikić, Novak Bilbija, Davor Janjić, Slavko Labović, Ivan Vujić…

In the Croatian military-police operation “Storm”, i.e. the pogrom that began on August 4, 1995, 250,000 Krajina Serbs were expelled from the territory of the then Republika Srpska Krajina, almost 2,000 were killed and disappeared, of whom about three quarters were civilians older than 60 years.

It is the largest exodus of Serbs since World War II.

The Republika Srpska and Serbia will once again commemorate the Day of Remembrance of the Serbs who died and were exiled in the “Storm” pogrom this year, for the first time on the territory of the Republika Srpska, on Friday, August 4 in Prijedor.

Along with the leadership of Srpska and Serbia, the presence of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfiri is expected.

Watch the trailer!

