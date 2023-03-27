This week, download and print activities created from a TV program!



If you are looking for activities to do on the theme of the week or television, these activities may be useful to you!

I started from a document published on the Facebook page of the TF1 channel which summarizes the TV program over a week (evening program). From this document, I propose 5 different activities that go from level A1 to level B1 (even B2)!

You can use these sheets to get your learners talking, writing or even to teach the vocabulary of the days! There are films, reality TV, series… French and international!

In the PDF you will also find information about the shows if you don’t know them!

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.