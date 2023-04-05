Beijingno later than a week ago, he had promised “resolute countermeasures” in case the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wenhad gone to Washington. The meeting with the Speaker of the House of the United States, Kevin McCarthyis now imminent and the People’s Republic has thus decided to respond by taking off, in the last 24 hours, twenty military aircraft Chinese by sending them near the island. Nine of these (a BZK005 drone, 7 J-16 fighters and a Y-8) crossed the midline of the Strait of Taiwan. At the same time, the presence of three naval units Chinese. The Taiwanese armed forces say they have “monitored the situation, fielding aircraft, ships and ground-based missile systems to follow the evolution of events and respond closely”.

A new warning, that of China, which aims to remind the ‘rebel island’ that any pro-independence move made with the hope of American support will know Beijing’s response, even through an invasion if necessary. The Chinese leadership, this time in a statement from a Chinese consulate spokesman a The Angelshe also reiterated the concept on Tuesday: the meeting with McCarthy will “further damage” relations between Beijing and Washington, “seriously hurt the national sentiments of 1.4 billion Chinese” and undermine “the political foundations of China-US relations“.

This is because the understanding with which the United States recognizes the principle ofUnique Chinaaccording to which mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao e Taiwan they are part of this single national entity. An acknowledgment that the USA gives however by drawing a red line excluding the possibility that Beijing decides to reunify these territories under the People’s Republicespecially if this involves the use of military force.

“Rapporteur McCarthy is ignoring the international community’s broad support for the One China principle, ignoring the lessons that should have been drawn from previous mistakes,” the consulate added, referring to the former speaker’s visit. Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan – There is no doubt that it will make the same mistake again, further damaging Sino-US relations, but it will only strengthen the Chinese people’s strong will and determination” to achieve “reunification” with Taiwan. For his part, McCarthy has confirmed his intention to meet with the Taiwanese president, defying warnings from China that she is “playing with fire”. Also because Beijing is willing to “firmly defend” its sovereignty, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mao Ning.