Twenty years of news pulverized in one minute

Fiorello show, also on Tg1. The Sicilian star performer, invited to the information space of Rai’s flagship network to tell the story of the success of VivaRai2, manages to get the journalist out of the running, making her dance. Immediate apologies from Sonia Sarno: “Have mercy, forgive me”.

Although the latest installment of VivaRai2 aired yesterday, Friday 9 June, Fiorello he keeps popping up on television, just to talk about the success of his show. And here, even in an institutional context such as that of the news of the Rai flagship network, the Sicilian star performer enjoys joking, convincing even an unsuspecting Sonia Sarno dancing to the tune of “The night flies” by Lorella Cuccarini.

Fiorello show on Tg1

The 13:30 edition of Tg1 on Saturday 10 June had a decidedly unusual closure, with Fiorello entering the studio, ready to answer in his light-hearted way the questions posed to him by Sonia Sarno, the journalist who up to that moment he had conducted an impeccable appointment with the daily news of Rai. The success of VivaRai2 is investigated and told, a few hours after the last episode of this first season which, unexpectedly, recorded formidable ratings, confirming Fiorello’s talent for reinventing any television space, making it recognizable according to his style and attractive for the public which, in fact, rewards it by becoming attached to the format.

Apologies from Sonia Sarno

After a series of questions that the journalist asked an already vacationer Fiorello, stripped of his role as conductor, the desire to joke and play down even in an austere space like that of the news took over. And so it is that, to the notes of one of the best-known songs of Italian pop music, the Sicilian showman also makes Sonia Sarno dance, looking straight into the camera. A few seconds, however, were enough for the journalist to stop saying: “Twenty years of Tg1 pulverized in one minute. Have mercy, forgive me.” An apology request from the reporter, who believes with this ballet that he has desecrated the sacredness of an information space, with his guest who, shortly after the final greetings, joked again saying: “Dancing with the Stars is waiting for you”.