Twitter abandons the Code of Conduct and goes into conflict with the European Commission

“Twitter made a mistake by abandoning the European Code of Conduct on Disinformation, choosing the more difficult path, that of confrontation,” said Věra Jourová, European Commission vice president in charge of Values ​​and Transparency. “The Commission takes note of this: the Code is voluntary, but abandoning it Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU rules will be vigorously and urgently monitored – Jourová specified -. If Twitter wants to operate and make money in the European market, it must comply with our rules and take the appropriate measures.”

What is the European Code of Conduct on Disinformation

With Google, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube in 2018 Twitter also signed up to the European Code of Conduct on Disinformation, which has a total of 44 signatories between the advertising industry and civil society and commits companies in the technology sector to fight disinformation on their platforms. The European Union has drawn up and approved the Digital services act, the new law which from 25 August will give a binding legal basis to the Code of Conduct. For those who are in contravention, dissuasive sanctions are envisaged against those who allow the proliferation of disinformative content or deepfakes with fines of up to 6% of the annual turnover.

But since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the platform has relaxed all controls on fake news, firing moderators and delegating control to users.

Twitter, Elon Musk announces the arrival of audio and video calls 10 Maggio 2023 See also Coronavirus, the United Kingdom hunts for variants: new funds for the top secret laboratory of Porton Down



“You can run, but you can’t hide,” Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, wrote on Twitter, commenting on the news. “Beyond the voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will become a legal obligation on August 25, with the entry into force of the Digital services act” he added. “By abandoning the Code – concluded Jourová – Twitter has garnered a lot of attention and now your compliance with European laws will be the object of careful scrutiny”.