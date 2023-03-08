Home World Twitter can no longer protect you from trolls – insiders expose the problems – BBC News 中文
World

Twitter can no longer protect you from trolls – insiders expose the problems – BBC News 中文

by admin
Twitter can no longer protect you from trolls – insiders expose the problems – BBC News 中文
  Marianna Spring
  BBC Disinformation and Social Media Correspondent

BBC reporter Marianne Spring travels to San Francisco to find out what’s going on inside Musk after he took over Twitter.

Twitter insiders have told the BBC that since owner Elon Musk laid off staff and implemented various changes, the company can no longer protect users from trolling and state manipulation false information and child sexual exploitation.

Exclusively obtained academic data and Twitter user testimonials support the allegations, showing that under Musk, hatred has deepened — trolls have been emboldened, harassment has increased, and accounts focused on misogynistic and abusive content have increased.

Current and former employees of the company told the BBC’s “Wide-angle Lens” (BBC Panorama) that some features designed to protect Twitter users from trolling or harassment have become difficult to maintain. Now, the working environment is chaotic. I spoke to more than a dozen people about it, and several of them agreed to appear on camera for the first time.

Twitter’s former head of content design said her team — tasked with creating safety measures like the “nudge button” — was fired and she has since resigned. Twitter internal research believes that these security measures can reduce troll activity by 60%. An engineer who works for Twitter told me that this kind of work has been “no one is looking after it”, and described the social network platform as a building that looks intact but is “on fire” inside.

