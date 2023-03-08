Marianna Spring

BBC Disinformation and Social Media Correspondent

March 7, 2023

BBC reporter Marianne Spring travels to San Francisco to find out what's going on inside Musk after he took over Twitter.

Twitter insiders have told the BBC that since owner Elon Musk laid off staff and implemented various changes, the company can no longer protect users from trolling and state manipulation false information and child sexual exploitation.

Exclusively obtained academic data and Twitter user testimonials support the allegations, showing that under Musk, hatred has deepened — trolls have been emboldened, harassment has increased, and accounts focused on misogynistic and abusive content have increased.

Current and former employees of the company told the BBC’s “Wide-angle Lens” (BBC Panorama) that some features designed to protect Twitter users from trolling or harassment have become difficult to maintain. Now, the working environment is chaotic. I spoke to more than a dozen people about it, and several of them agreed to appear on camera for the first time.

Twitter’s former head of content design said her team — tasked with creating safety measures like the “nudge button” — was fired and she has since resigned. Twitter internal research believes that these security measures can reduce troll activity by 60%. An engineer who works for Twitter told me that this kind of work has been “no one is looking after it”, and described the social network platform as a building that looks intact but is “on fire” inside.

Twitter did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

Concerns grow over child sexual exploitation on Twitter, and law enforcement isn’t sufficiently informed

Sexual harassment campaigns aimed at curbing freedom of expression, as well as external influence campaigns, went “undetected,” according to one recent hire, whereas Twitter purged them on a daily basis.

Misogynistic online hate against me is on the rise after Twitter buyout, with 69% increase in new accounts focusing on misogyny and abusive content, exclusive data shows

Since the takeover, rape survivors have been targeted by some newly active accounts that, by all indications, were deactivated or newly created

For me, insults are commonplace on Twitter — where, as a reporter, I share my reporting on misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate. I’ve noticed a steady decline in insults for most of last year, but by November, I’ve seen it fester again on Twitter.

It turns out I was right. A team from the International Center for Journalists and the University of Sheffield has been tracking the hate messages I receive, and the data shows that since Musk bought Twitter, there have been abusive messages directed at me The number tripled year-on-year.

All social media sites are under pressure to deal with online hate and harmful information, and they all say they are taking steps to deal with it. On Twitter, the measures no longer appear to be its top priority.

I came to San Francisco, where Twitter is headquartered, to seek answers, and nothing beats getting them from an engineer. He writes the code that makes Twitter work, and because he’s still there, he asked us to protect his identity, so we call him Sam.

He revealed: “From an insider’s perspective, it looks like a building full of flames.” See also MONDOVI' Comics & games 19 February 2023

“From the outside it looks intact but what I see is nothing works, the pipes are all broken, all the taps, everything.”

He said the manpower chaos created the chaos. Since Musk bought Twitter, at least half of its employees have been fired or left voluntarily. He said people from different departments were being distracted.

Says Sam: “A new person with no experience is dealing with a job that was previously handled by 20 people. That leaves a lot of room for risk and more potential for mistakes.”

Existing features are still there, he said, but the people who designed and maintained them have left—features that he believes are left unattended today.

He said to me: “There are so many things that are off the hook, nobody cares about it, and you can see the inconsistencies in the behavior.”

He believes the confusion arises because Musk doesn’t trust Twitter employees. He described how Musk called in engineers from his company, electric car maker Tesla, and had them review the code in just a few days before deciding who to fire. Such code, he told me, usually takes “months” to figure out.

He believes the level of security surrounding Musk disproves that mistrust.

He told me: “Whenever he’s in the office, he’s accompanied by at least two bodyguards—big, tall, Hollywood bodyguards. Even to the bathroom.”

He thinks Musk only has money in his eyes. He said cleaning and catering employees were all fired, and Musk even tried to sell potted plants in the office to employees.

Lisa Jennings Young, Twitter’s former head of content design, is one of those tasked with designing new features to protect users from hate mobs. Twitter was a hotbed of trolls long before Musk took over, but she said her team had already made considerable progress in limiting the spread of the problem. Internal Twitter research seen by the BBC appears to support this claim.

image captiontext, Lisa Jennings Young, Twitter’s former head of content design, said her team has been completely eliminated.

“It’s not perfect, but we’re trying and we’re improving,” she said, speaking publicly about her experience for the first time since leaving Twitter after Musk took over.

Lisa’s team has developed several new features, such as a security mode that automatically blocks accounts engaged in insulting activity. They also devised labels for misleading tweets, as well as what they called “harmful reply nudges.” This “nudge” uses artificial intelligence technology to detect event-triggering words or harmful words in response tweets, and give reminders before users tweet.

The BBC has reviewed Twitter’s own research data, which seems to prove that security tools such as “nudges” are effective.

“Overall, when users are given the opportunity to modify their responses through the nudge feature, 60% of users do so,” she said. But what’s even more interesting is that after we nudge users once, they write 11% fewer harmful articles. Respond.”

These security measures have all been rolled out at a time when offensive tweets about me appear to have declined, according to data collected by the University of Sheffield and the Center for International Journalists. We couldn’t directly correlate the two things, but given what the evidence tells us about the effectiveness of these measures, it’s possible to suggest one.

But since Musk acquired the social media company in October 2022, Lisa’s entire team has been abolished, and she also chose to leave in November. I asked Lisa what happened to features like the “nudge prompt for harmful replies”. See also Xie Tian: The Ups and Downs of the British Royal Family Enlighten the Rule of Human Virtue | Queen Elizabeth II | The Inheritance of Civilization | Traditional Family Ethics

“At the moment, no one is in charge,” she told me, not knowing where the project she once chaired is now.

So we did an experiment.

Lisa suggested a tweet that she thought would trigger a nudge: “Twitter employees are lazy losers, jump off the Golden Gate Bridge to your death.” I posted this reply under one of her tweets, and Lisa To Sha’s surprise, the system did not issue a nudge prompt. The system caught another tweet from us that contained profanity, but Lisa said the nudge mechanism should have caught a tweet that wanted a user dead, not just swearing. And as Sam predicted, it doesn’t seem to be working.

During my investigation, I received messages from a number of people telling me that their Twitter accounts had seen an increase in hateful messages, including racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic content, since the Musk acquisition.

Ellie Wilson, who lives in Glasgow, was raped while she was at university. Last summer, she began posting about her ordeal on social media. She received a lot of support on Twitter at the time.

image captiontext, Rape survivor Ellie Wilson said she has noticed a recent increase in hate messages.

But in January this year, after her rapist was sentenced, she tweeted again, only to encounter waves of hate messages. The replies she received contained many abusive and misogynistic content, with some threads even saying she deserved to be raped.

Ellie told me, “The hardest thing for me is the people who say I wasn’t raped, or that it never happened, that I’m lying. It’s like secondary trauma.”

The number of people following her on twitter was not that many before the merger, however when I reviewed the recent hate accounts against her, I noticed that these troll accounts became more active after the merger, and they may have been suspended before rights, which were recently unblocked.

Some of the accounts, even created around the time of the Musk acquisition, appear to be intentionally hateful, without using profile pictures or identifying information. Some accounts follow and engage with content from popular accounts accused of promoting misogyny and hate. Musk decided to reinstate thousands of banned accounts, including controversial opinion leader Andrew Tate.

“You’re giving these people a platform, you’re empowering them, and you’re saying, ‘It’s okay, you can do this.'”

There was another batch of accounts targeting other rape survivors she knew.

Andrew Tate did not respond to a BBC request for comment.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue is a British think tank that researches misinformation and hate speech. Their latest findings echo what I found with the troll accounts targeting Ellie.

Tens of thousands of new accounts have been created since Musk took over, and those accounts immediately followed accounts with known abusive and misogynistic content — a 69% increase from before he took over, research shows.

The study also showed that the network of abusive content was expanding, with Musk taking over to create a “permissive environment” for these accounts to get up and running.

According to his own tweets, Musk’s primary goals after the acquisition include making the social media business more profitable and becoming a model for freedom of expression.

In December 2022, he published an internal document, “The Twitter File,” explaining why he believed the company had not applied its content moderation and suspension policies fairly under the old management. See also IMF: global public debt falls, but it is the inflation effect

But those who have been inside feel that Musk is using this as an excuse to abandon the goal of protecting users from harm altogether. Even dangerous content that he has been urged to block, such as child sexual exploitation and a network of so-called bot accounts spreading misinformation, is less aggressive than it used to be, they said.

Twitter has previously tried to guard against not just individual trolls, but also so-called “influence operations” — state-backed campaigns aimed at combating democracy that specifically target dissidents and journalism the action of the person.

Ray Serrato worked on a team dedicated to such operations. He left in November because he felt the company lacked a clear vision for protecting users under new leadership. He said his team, which had been “daily” to detect such suspicious activity, was now “wiped out” and only existed “minimally”.

image captiontext, Ray Serrato specializes in tackling state-sponsored misinformation.

“Twitter may have been a safe haven for journalists who went there to speak up and criticize the government. But I’m not sure that’s going to be the case anymore.”

“Several key experts who were responsible for specific regions, or threat actors, such as Russia and China, have left the team,” he told me.

Another insider, whom we’ll call Rory, is also deeply concerned about the drain. He said it also seemed to delay one of Musk’s own goals: preventing pedophiles from using Twitter to groom their victims and share links to abusive content. Rory was until recently employed on a team dedicated to child sexual exploitation.

His team detects the sharing of child abuse content and notifies law enforcement in the worst cases. Before the merger, he said, such content was a headache, and he was worried that they were understaffed.

“You can identify that kind of content every day,” he said.

However, he says his team has been cut from 20 people to just six or seven quickly since the acquisition. He felt that was nowhere near enough to cope with the workload.

Before he left, Rory said, neither Musk nor anyone in the new management had contacted him or the old team, which were seasoned veterans in the field.

“You can’t buy a company and suddenly believe you have the knowledge … to deal with (child sexual exploitation) without the help of an expert,” he said.

Twitter said they removed 400,000 accounts in one month “to make Twitter safer”. But Rory worries that fewer people now have the knowledge to effectively report such worrisome content to law enforcement.

“You can do everything you can to suspend hundreds of thousands of accounts in a month, but it doesn’t make sense to report (to law enforcement) a small number of this kind of content. And most of them are suspended. The right person will just open a new account.”

He pointed out that when the suspended account is allowed to return to Twitter, the troublesome user will open a new account.

I want to ask Musk about this acquisition, his vision for Twitter, and how he thinks it is progressing in reality. I tried to reach him via email, tweet, and even set up a Twitter “poll.” It’s not an official poll, but Musk has used it to determine Twitter’s future, and I’m hoping to get his attention. More than 40,000 users voted, and 89% thought Musk should be interviewed by me. I didn’t get any answer.

Twitter and Musk have yet to respond to questions raised by the BBC’s “Wide Angle” investigative report. I learned that members of Twitter’s communications team have either resigned or been fired. A policy statement posted online by Twitter said that “defending and respecting the voices of its users” remained one of its “core values.”

Musk did not formally respond to BBC Wide Angle’s request for comment, but he did comment in this article.English originalRetweet after publication.