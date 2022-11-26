Disappointed by Joe Biden, lukewarm towards Donald Trump, enthusiastic about Ron DeSantis, to the point of promising right now that he will vote for him in the 2024 presidential elections. This is the position of Elon Musk, who clarified his intentions on politics on Twitter American. To a follower who asked him if he would support DeSantis in 2024, the billionaire replied curtly: “Yes”.

Shortly before he had drawn the sketch of his ideal candidate: «My preference for 2024 is someone sensitive and centrist. He had hoped that would be the case with the Biden administration, but I’ve been disappointed so far.” A few minutes earlier he had reminded his more than 118 million followers that he had been a supporter of Barack Obama and Biden, and that he “preferred Biden to Trump” in 2020.

Speaking of the tycoon, the profile was officially reopened on Twitter, but he hasn’t used it yet: “I accept the fact that you don’t tweet – commented Musk – the important thing is that Twitter has corrected a serious mistake, that of banning his account despite the fact that there was no violation of the law in terms of service”. “Removing an incumbent president from the platform – he added – undermined half of America’s public trust in Twitter”.