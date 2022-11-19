Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has launched a referendum on the platform he recently purchased to ask for a yes or no vote on Donald Trump’s return to the social network from which he had been banned in the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol on January 6 2021. Yesterday Musk had rehabilitated some accounts but said he had not yet made any decisions about Trump.

Relying on the public rather than an internal oversight body to decide on Trump’s return to Twitter, according to Musk’s detractors, is a questionable and dangerous choice. However, it is not clear whether Musk will decide on the basis of the outcome of the referendum

In 25 minutes, over a million users took part in Elon Musk’s poll on Twitter for the readmission of the former American president, Donald Trump, to the social platform. The head of Twitter launched the poll at 1.47: at 2.12 1,60,000 people had already ‘voted’. There are over 35,000 retweets, 60,000 likes and over 22,000 comments. The survey lasts 24 hours. “Vox populi, vox Dei”, Musk then tweeted, suggesting that the outcome of the survey will be decisive