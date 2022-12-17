“People have spoken. Accounts that have ‘doxxed’ my location will now have their suspension lifted.” So Elon Musk announced on Twitter account recovery journalists who had been banned from his social network for tracking and posting the movements of his private jet. On this issue, Musk had proposed a referendum to Twitter subscribers and 59% chose to restore journalists’ accounts.

The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspension drew harsh criticism from government officials and news organizations around the world. The suspended accounts included journalists from the New York Timesfrom the Cnn he was born in Washington Post. The episode is seen by critics as new evidence that Musk, who considers himself an “absolutist of free speech,” takes the floor away from users he doesn’t like.

Shares of Musk-led electric car company Tesla tumbled 4.7% on Friday and posted its worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned. Roland Lescure, France’s industry minister, tweeted on Friday that, following the suspension of journalists, he would close his profile.

The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk’s private plane using publicly available information. Twitter suspended the account and others who monitored private jets on Wednesday, despite an earlier tweet from Musk stating that he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech. Shortly thereafter, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of “real-time location information.” Musk accused reporters of posting his real-time location, which was “basically the coordinates for the assassination” of his family.