Twitter, Elon Musk suspends the profiles of several journalists (and also Mastodon)

Twitter, Elon Musk suspends the profiles of several journalists (and also Mastodon)

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several newspaper and freelance journalists who deal with the social network and Elon Musk himself. The move comes after the platform’s owner changed its policy on accounts that track private jets, including his own.

The journalists involved are Ryan Mac del New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of Cnn, Drew Harwell del Washington Post, Matt Binder by Mashable, Micah Lee by Intercept. Independent reporters were also suspended Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann e Tony Webster. Same measure for the account of Mastodon, a platform known as an alternative to Twitter. Some of the suspended profiles had tweeted about the suspension of the student account tracking Musk’s jet, @ElonJet, and his presence on the other social network Mastodon, where updates on Musk’s whereabouts continued to appear.

In April, Musk said he hoped “even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech is all about.” After today’s move, the tweet is instead “the rules apply to everyone, anyone who reveals personal data will be blocked”. There was obviously no shortage of reactions: The NYT asked for official explanations and CNN declared it could “re-evaluate” its position regarding relations with Twitter. The owner of Tesla and Twitter had recently reported the activity of a stalker against one of his children. “Putting personal safety at risk is not acceptable, so no real-time information on geographical location. No problem for deferred information,” Musk said.

