Home World Twitter, investigation into dormitory offices. Risky debt now weighs on Tesla
World

Twitter, investigation into dormitory offices. Risky debt now weighs on Tesla

by admin
Twitter, investigation into dormitory offices. Risky debt now weighs on Tesla

At the moment Twitter it does not bode well for its owner, Elon Musk. Indeed, in the United States, on the one hand, the authorities are investigating the unauthorized dormitories, on the other hand, the lending banks of the eccentric American billionaire are thought to be thinking of loans on the sidelines of Tesla to cut Twitter’s own risky debt. But let’s go in order.

The dormitories based in San Francisco

San Francisco authorities are investigating Twitter after some rooms in the headquarters of the company that “twitters” were turned into dormitories without permission. As reported by Forbes, quoting some employees, beds – in some cases 8 – and tents have been placed in various offices that seem to respond to the request for “hard and high-intensity work” that Elon Musk spoke of for his Twitter 2.0.

Some employees, highlights the San Francisco breaking latest news, have reported the changes to the authorities without any request to use part of the building for residential use having been made. The department of San Francisco, which is in charge of the inspection of buildings, intends to inspect the Twitter headquarters after the complaints.

Tesla loan rumors

According to some rumors, the banks that finance Elon Musk they are considering giving the billionaire new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc stock. This is to replace some of the high-interest debt the tycoon has built up for his purchase of Twitter Inc.

Find out more

The margin loans would be one of several options that the banking pool – led by Morgan Stanley – and Musk’s advisers have discussed to ease the burden of the $13 billion of debt that Twitter has contracted as part of the $44 billion acquisition by Musk.

You may also like

Musk’s wealth has shrunk and his brain computer...

United Kingdom, the case of “Lady Bra”: the...

Guterres calls on developed countries to provide more...

Iran, first protester executed. The regime is negotiating...

UK announces energy partnership with US – Xinhua...

Migrants, the “black book” of rejections denounces 25...

Taiwan’s representative word for 2022 is released, food,...

Tik Tok sued in Indiana over serving adult...

New Ten Rules for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention and...

Iran, first protester arrested for protests executed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy