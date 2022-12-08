Listen to the audio version of the article

At the moment Twitter it does not bode well for its owner, Elon Musk. Indeed, in the United States, on the one hand, the authorities are investigating the unauthorized dormitories, on the other hand, the lending banks of the eccentric American billionaire are thought to be thinking of loans on the sidelines of Tesla to cut Twitter’s own risky debt. But let’s go in order.

The dormitories based in San Francisco

San Francisco authorities are investigating Twitter after some rooms in the headquarters of the company that “twitters” were turned into dormitories without permission. As reported by Forbes, quoting some employees, beds – in some cases 8 – and tents have been placed in various offices that seem to respond to the request for “hard and high-intensity work” that Elon Musk spoke of for his Twitter 2.0.

Some employees, highlights the San Francisco breaking latest news, have reported the changes to the authorities without any request to use part of the building for residential use having been made. The department of San Francisco, which is in charge of the inspection of buildings, intends to inspect the Twitter headquarters after the complaints.

Tesla loan rumors

According to some rumors, the banks that finance Elon Musk they are considering giving the billionaire new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc stock. This is to replace some of the high-interest debt the tycoon has built up for his purchase of Twitter Inc.

The margin loans would be one of several options that the banking pool – led by Morgan Stanley – and Musk’s advisers have discussed to ease the burden of the $13 billion of debt that Twitter has contracted as part of the $44 billion acquisition by Musk.